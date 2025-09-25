The US President has taken another swipe at his predecessor, this time in the addition of a Presidential Walk of Fame at the White House.

Donald Trump looks at The Presidential Walk of Fame. Picture: The White House

By Ella Bennett

Donald Trump has added a “Presidential Walk of Fame” to the exterior of the White House, but used the opportunity to mock predecessor Joe Biden.

In the latest attack on his presidential predecessor, Trump unveiled a wall featuring a timeline of images of former leaders, with Mr Biden's image replaced by an image of an autopen. The jibe is a reference to Mr Trump’s claim that at the end of his presidency Mr Biden was not well enough to carry out his duties. Mr Trump has alleged, without evidence, that the Biden administration may have forged signatures by using the autopen and taken actions without the proper oversight of the president. The snub makes good on a pledge Mr Trump made in an interview with The Daily Caller earlier this month when he joked that he would hang a photo of the autopen instead of Mr Biden. Read more: 'Dangerous and irresponsible': Nigel Farage slammed after refusing to dispute Trump’s paracetamol claim Read more: Trump 'deeply mistaken' over claims Ukraine 'can win back land', says Kremlin

The Presidential Walk of Fame has arrived on the West Wing Colonnade



Mr Trump spoke about the alleged use of the autopen when he gave a press conference at the end of his state visit to the UK recently. Answering a question from an American journalist, he accused his opponents in Congress of destroying evidence it was used "illegally". He said: "The people that used it, and one in particular, one person was never told by Biden to do it, only spoke to Biden twice, and that was just talking about the weather, not talking about any order. "He was taking orders from people other than Joe Biden. Joe Biden wasn't giving those orders."