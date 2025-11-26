The US President hit out at the journalist over the article that suggested Trump was "low" on energy

President Donald Trump pauses while speaking with reporters while in flight on Air Force One from Joint Base Andrews to his Mar-a-Lago estate in Palm Beach, Florida. Picture: Alamy

By Danielle de Wolfe

Donald Trump has slammed an "ugly" journalist after the New York Times published a "hit piece" suggesting the US President is now "showing signs of fatigue".

The 79-year-old US President was less than impressed at the claims made in the article, which suggested Trump "faces realities of aging in office." "The Creeps at the Failing New York Times are at it again," Trump wrote in a post on his Truth Social on Wednesday. In the social media post, Trump went on to claim that he had "never worked so hard in my life" in the wake of the allegations, before branding the author "ugly inside and out". It comes just two weeks after Trump hit out at another female journalist from Bloomberg News who posed a question on the Epstein files, telling her "Quiet! Quiet, piggy" aboard Air Force One.

In the social media post, Trump went on to claim that he had “never worked so hard in my life" in the wake of the allegations, before branding the author "ugly inside and out". Picture: Truth Social

"Yet despite all of this the Radical Left Lunatics in the soon to fold New York Times did a hit piece on me that I am perhaps losing my Energy, despite facts that show the exact opposite." "They know this is wrong, as is almost every thing that they write about me, including election results, ALL PURPOSELY NEGATIVE.” “This cheap ‘RAG’ is truly an ‘ENEMY OF THE PEOPLE,'” Trump wrote. Trump continued by targeting Katie Rogers, who wrote the piece alongside Dylan Freedman, the paper’s AI projects editor. “The writer of the story, Katie Rogers, who is assigned to write only bad things about me, is a third rate reporter who is ugly, both inside and out.” "Despite all of this, I have my highest Poll Numbers, ever, and with record setting investment being made in America, they should only go up," Trump continued.

President Donald Trump leans in to hear a question as he speaks with reporters while in flight on Air Force One from Joint Base Andrews to his Mar-a-Lago estate. Picture: Alamy