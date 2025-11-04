Donald Trump Jr has slammed the BBC over accusations that Panorama doctored video footage that made it seem as if the president had encouraged the Capitol Hill riot.

A leaked internal memo claims an edition of the flagship BBC programme broadcast last October spliced together two sections of President Trump's speech to supporters to give a misleading impression of what he actually said.

The son of the President has blasted the BBC as being “just as dishonest and full of s***” as some news organisations in America.

Donald Trump JR posted online: "The FAKE NEWS "reporters" in the UK are just as dishonest and full of s*** as the ones here in America!!!!"

The memo, reported by the Telegraph, detailed how the "mangled" footage had been broadcast shortly before the 2024 US presidential election by the corporation's flagship 'Panorama' documentary programme.

The damning 19-page dossier said the programme of “completely misled” viewers by showing the President telling his supporters he was going to the Capitol building with them to "fight like hell".

In reality, Trump said he was going to walk with his supporters “to peacefully and patriotically make your voices heard”.

In the report, the programme was accused of making the US president “‘say’ things [he] never actually said” by splicing together footage from separate parts of his speech.

The President's son, Donald Trump Jr, slammed the corporation in reaction to the leak, writing: “The FAKE NEWS ‘reporters’ in the UK are just as dishonest and full of s--- as the ones here in America!!!!”

Read More: Trump slammed for hosting Great Gatsby-themed party hours before millions of Americans lose food benefits

Read More: Do Trump and Andrew know each other?