Around 100 Labour MPs have told Sir Keir that he needs to step down

U.S. President Donald Trump and British Prime Minister Keir Starmer wave as they board Air Force One at Prestwick Airport ahead of a flight to north-east Scotland on July 28, 2025. Picture: Andrew Harnik/Getty Images

By Rebecca Henrys

Donald Trump has weighed in on the debate on Sir Keir Starmer's precarious future as Prime Minister, stating he "will resign".

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The US President's comments on social media come after a weekend of speculation on whether Sir Keir will step down as leader of the Labour Party on Monday. Starmer has insisted he would fight any leadership contest, with Downing Street palying down reports that he has plans to step down from the role. The PM claimed he would face off any challenge on Friday morning, following the sweeping victory of elected Labour MP Andy Burnham in the Makerfield by-election. Around 100 Labour MPs have told Sir Keir that he needs to step down, and he has reportedly told him that he needs to set out a timeline for his exit by Tuesday or face humiliation. LBC understands that while the PM and Donald Trump speak regularly, they have not spoken this afternoon and the President is not getting any "insider information" from the UK. Trump is said to be "very engaged" with what is happening with Starmer's future and has repeatedly criticised the PM over the UK's position on the Iran war and the Chagos Islands deal in the past. Read more: Keir Starmer is being pushed out of Downing Street by Nigel Farage not Andy Burnham, says Labour peer Read more: Trump hits back after Italy PM Meloni said he 'completely made up' claim she 'begged' him for picture

President Donald Trump and UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer announce an agreement between the two countries as they hold a press conference at Chequers at the conclusion of a state visit on September 18, 2025. Picture: Leon Neal/Getty Images

Trump wrote on Truth Social: "Keir Starmer will resign as Prime Minister of The United Kingdom. He failed badly on two very important subjects- IMMIGRATION AND ENERGY (OPEN NORTH SEA OIL!). I wish him well!" The President has repeatedly expressed criticism about Sir Keir, particularly in recent months when the Prime Minister refused to pull the UK into America's war with Iran. When asked in May whether Starmer should resign as Prime Minister, Trump told reporters that he thinks Sir Keir is "a nice man". Trump said: “It’s a tough thing. “Unless he can straighten out immigration, where he’s weak, and if he doesn’t start drilling and stop with the windmills all over the place that are causing havoc. “But I mean, I didn’t like what he said ‘We’re going to send ships as soon as you’re finished with the war’. Well, we are sort of finished militarily, pretty much."

US President Donald Trump has weighed in on the debate on Sir Keir Starmer's future as Prime Minister, stating he "will resign". Picture: Truth Social