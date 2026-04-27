Donald Trump has insisted King Charles will be ‘very safe’ during his state visit to the US despite an apparent attempt on the President’s life.

The White House and Buckingham Palace were locked in emergency talks after a gunman burst into a dinner attended by Trump in Washington DC.

The US president has said that the White House is ‘really safe’ for the upcoming visit.

Some changes have been made to the royal itinerary but it will go ahead largely as planned.

The King and Queen have also personally reached out to Trump to express their sympathies after the attack, which saw the President and First Lady rushed to safety, and heavily armed security guards rush onto the stage.

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Trump said of the King’s visit: "I think it's great, he'll be very safe... the White House grounds are really safe. This area of not very many acres is really safe.

"And he'll be staying here, I believe he's going to a couple of other locations because he's here for a few days.

"He's a great guy. They called him and they are so looking forward to being here. We spoke this morning."

Security concerns over the royals' upcoming four-day State Visit remain high in the wake of Saturday night's shooting at the White House Correspondents' Dinner in Washington DC.

A suspect identified by US authorities as 31-year-old Cole Tomas Allen attempted to storm the ballroom of the Washington Hilton hotel armed with guns and knives.

In a statement released on Sunday, Buckingham Palace confirmed the King's visit would take place with "adjustments" following last night's developments.

Buckingham Palace confirmed the decision follows "discussions on both sides of the Atlantic through the day".

The Palace added that "the King and Queen are most grateful to all those who have worked at pace to ensure this remains the case, and are looking forward to the visit getting under way tomorrow".

As part of the trip, the King is scheduled to meet Trump at the White House.

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Read more: Who was the gunman at the Trump dinner? Everything we know so far about the 'would-be assassin