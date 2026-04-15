The King’s state visit to America will not be overshadowed by Donald Trump’s strained relationship with Sir Keir Starmer, the US president has suggested.

Relations between the Prime Minister and the US leader have been fractious, with the president branding the UK’s approach to the Iran war “terrible” and repeatedly lashing out at Sir Keir – at one point describing him as “not Winston Churchill”.

The Lib Dem leader warned: “President Trump is one of the most unpredictable people we have seen on the world stage and I hope he does not embarrass our monarch.”

Sir Keir Starmer stressed the four-day visit will go ahead during Wednesday’s Prime Minister’s Questions after again being challenged by Liberal Democrat leader Sir Ed Davey to call it off.

Charles was described as “wonderful” by Mr Trump, who said he was looking forward to “just being with” the King.

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When Mr Trump was asked by Sky News, if “his strained relationship with Prime Minister Starmer could overshadow the royal visit”, he replied: “Not at all.

“I’ve known the King for a long time, and he’s not involved in that process.”

The monarchy’s soft power diplomacy is its strongest weapon in support of the UK’s overseas interests and there will be hope in Downing Street that Charles and Queen Camilla can help put the UK-US special relationship on firmer footing.

Questioned about which element of the state visit, which begins at the end of the month, he was looking forward to, Mr Trump replied: “Just being with him, I’ve known him for a long time. He’s wonderful, wonderful person.”

The first time Charles and Camilla will meet the president and US First Lady will be at a private tea only captured by cameras.

Later, Mr Trump and the King will sit down for talks in the White House’s famous Oval Office while Camilla and Melania Trump take part in an event together.

The historic visit, the King’s first to the US as monarch, will mark the 250th anniversary of American independence and herald the start of celebrations across the US, with Charles and Camilla marking the milestone at a “block party”.

Mr Trump said about the King in his phone call interview: “He’s a great gentleman, a friend of mine. He’s a fantastic person.”

The King and Queen will not meet survivors of convicted sex-offender Jeffery Epstein during their US state visit, a source reiterated, after newspaper claims a private gathering was being discussed.

There have been repeated calls by US congressman Ro Khanna and the family of Epstein victim Virginia Giuffre for a meeting with the King and Queen, and the Mail on Sunday reported that the Queen had been approached by victims’ rights groups.

At Prime Minister’s questions, Sir Keir told the Commons: “The monarchy is an important reminder of the long standing bonds and enduring relationship between our two countries, which are far greater than anyone who occupies any particular office at any particular time.”