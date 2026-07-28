Donald Trump referred to Graham's support for US allies fighting in conflicts, including Ukraine and Israel

Senator Graham was one of Trump's most visible allies. Picture: Getty

By Alice Padgett

Donald Trump has delivered a eulogy for US Senator Lindsey Graham, calling him a tough politician "at the top of his game" when he died.

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The casket of Lindsey Graham, the late Republican senator, was carried into the Washington National Cathedral on Tuesday for a funeral service attended by U.S. President Donald Trump, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy and scores of senior officials. Trump, whom Graham denounced early in his political career before becoming a staunch supporter, gave the eulogy at the funeral, attended by leaders of some of the allied countries Graham forcefully argued the U.S. should support during conflict. The US President called Graham a tough senator and "one of the first people that would make you laugh, and one of the last people you really ever wanted to fight". Trump referred to Graham's support for US allies fighting in conflicts, including Ukraine and Israel. "He was extremely hawkish. I will tell you he never saw a war that he didn't like," says Trump. "Only his true friends would understand that, but he wanted it for the good of our country." Graham, a South Carolina Republican who died suddenly from a heart ailment on July 11 at age 71, was a defence hawk who regularly called for an interventionist U.S. role on the world stage and strongly backed both Israel and Ukraine, whose leaders traveled to Washington to pay tribute on Tuesday. Read More: Zelenskyy thanks Trump for helping to 'protect the lives of Ukrainians' in 'good' White House meeting Read More: Iran releases chilling ‘How to kill Melania Trump’ video threatening First Lady and Barron warning pair, ‘wait for us’

President Donald Trump, Vice President JD Vance, Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent and Eric Trump attend the funeral of Sen. Lindsey Graham. Picture: Alamy

Trump said Graham "said something rather nasty" about him, causing Trump to share his cell phone publicly with millions of people, which in turn led Graham's phone to "explode" with angry calls. "That was the beginning of a friendship in a way. But it was Lindsey who had the last laugh," said Trump, adding Graham used to call him frequently in the 10 years since that feud. Trump also repeated the phone number again, joking that people can still try to call it, "if anyone wants to give it a shot". At the Capitol ceremony, Vice President JD Vance recalled him as a compelling figure in the Senate whose risqué jokes could make him laugh to the point of abdominal cramps. "Because he loved people, he saw that the Senate, at its very best, could be a deliberative body geared towards persuading people," Vance said.

Trump, whom Graham denounced early in his political career before becoming a staunch supporter, spoke at the funeral. Picture: Alamy

Senate Majority Leader John Thune said "there was no one, no one, who took his job more seriously than Lindsey Graham, but also, no one was more capable of cracking up a room during the work week here in Washington." They also recalled Graham's charm working on leaders of U.S. allies. Graham met with Zelenskiy in Kyiv only a day before his death, the 10th time he had visited Ukraine since Russia's 2022 invasion. On Tuesday the Senate was expected to vote on a bipartisan package of new sanctions on Russia that Graham spent his final days trying to push across the finish line. Graham was one of Trump's most visible allies, making frequent appearances on cable television news shows to tout the administration's policies. In recent months, he had been a stalwart defender of the unpopular Iran war.