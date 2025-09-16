President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump are greeted by The Viscount Hood, Lord-in-Waiting, center, right, as they arrive at Stansted Airport. Picture: AP Photo/Evan Vucci

US President Donald Trump said he "loves" the UK as he touched down in Regent's Park on Tuesday evening, signalling the beginning of his unprecedented second state visit.

The Marine One helicopter carrying Mr Trump landed on the lawn outside Winfield House, the American ambassador to the UK’s residence, in Regent’s Park, central London. Mr Trump told reporters that ambassador Warren Stephens was "doing really well" and said the "relationships are great". Asked about his feelings towards the UK, he said: "I love it. I love Turnberry, I love Aberdeen. "I have a lot of things here that warm my heart. I want to tell you. It’s a very special place." Talking about his relationship with the King, he said: "He’s been a friend of mine for a long time, and everybody respects him, and they love him." Read More: LIVE: Donald Trump to head to Windsor for royal banquet and flypast in state visit

Mr Trump and his wife Melania have a busy day ahead of them on Wednesday as they spend time with the Royals and enjoy a state banquet. They will be greeted by the Prince and Princess of Wales before being formally welcomed by the King and Queen as a royal salute is fired from the east lawn of Windsor Castle and at the Tower of London. The Trumps will then be treated to a carriage procession through the Windsor estate with Charles, Camilla, William and Kate along a route towards the castle that is lined by members of the Armed Forces, with three military bands from the Royal Marines, the Army and the RAF. Mr Trump, accompanied by Charles, will inspect the Guard of Honour at Windsor Castle. Members of the Royal Family will join the Trumps in the State Dining Room and the visitors will be taken to see a special display of Royal Collection items which relate to the United States of America, in the Green Drawing Room. In a private moment, Mr and Mrs Trump will later visit the late Queen Elizabeth II’s tomb in St George’s Chapel, Windsor, and lay a wreath. It will be followed by a short tour of the chapel and a musical performance from the chapel choir.

Mr Trump will be treated to a flypast by the Red Arrows and UK and US F-35 military jets on the east lawn at Windsor Castle and a special beating retreat military ceremony. The traditional grand state banquet is set to take place at Windsor Castle in the evening, with both Mr Trump and Charles set to give speeches as the glittering event gets underway. Mr and Mrs Trump arrived at Stansted Airport for their second state visit to the UK shortly after 9pm on Tuesday. The president held his wife’s hand as they descended the steps from the plane. The couple were greeted at the foot of the aircraft steps by the US Chief of Protocol, Ambassador Monica Crowley, and welcomed by The Viscount Hood, Lord-in-Waiting, on behalf of the King. Foreign Secretary Yvette Cooper was among those assembled near the foot of the aircraft to meet the president off the plane. Mr Trump was greeted by them, then walked with his wife to their helicopter, Marine One. Marine One took off from the airport at 9.25pm and Mr and Mrs Trump travelled onwards to Winfield House, the official London residence of the US ambassador in Regent’s Park.