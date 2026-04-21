Lord Mandelson was granted developed vetting clearance despite the recommendation that this should be denied.

Donald Trump and Peter Mandelson after making a trade announcement in the Oval Office of the White House on May 8, 2025. Picture: Getty

By Ella Bennett

Donald Trump has weighed in on Sir Keir Starmer's appointment of Lord Mandelson as Ambassador to the US, as the Prime Minister is to face another bruising day in Parliament.

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The US President posted on social media that he agreed that Sir Keir exercised "wrong judgment" when appointing Lord Mandelson. He added: "I agree, he was a really bad pick. Plenty of time to recover, however! President DJT." Sir Keir has denied misleading Parliament after extraordinary revelations that Lord Mandelson failed security vetting before becoming US ambassador. The Prime Minister blamed former top civil servant Sir Olly Robbins for deliberately keeping him in the dark over the failure to pass the checks. Read more: Starmer on collision course with sacked civil servant over Mandelson scandal Read more: Starmer 'would not have appointed Peter Mandelson' had he known of vetting failure - as PM faces calls to step down

Donald Trump has commented on Lord Mandelson's appointment. Picture: Truth Social

Britain's Prime Minister Keir Starmer leaves 10 Downing Street in London, Monday, April 20. Picture: Alamy

The House of Commons will subject the Prime Minister’s latest efforts to lay out the facts of the scandal to further scrutiny on Tuesday, as MPs hold an emergency debate on Lord Mandelson’s appointment. Sir Olly, until last week the most senior civil servant in the Foreign Office, will reportedly tell the Foreign Affairs Committee that the Government pressured him into clearing Lord Mandelson, despite the peer’s relationship with paedophile financier Jeffrey Epstein, and business links to Russia and China. Lord Mandelson, who spent nine months as US ambassador before fresh details of his relationship with Epstein emerged, was a political appointment to the plum diplomatic role, rather than the Washington job going to a career diplomat. The Times also reported that Sir Olly will use his “box office” appearance at the committee to reveal he did not see the formal recommendation by vetting officials that Lord Mandelson should not be given clearance, while insisting the UK Security Vetting (UKSV) process is only advisory.