A military helicopter carrying Donald Trump briefly flew too close to a passenger jet as it left Reagan Washington National Airport, the US’ aviation watchdog has said.

The US president was not in danger as the passenger airplane departed with Marine One nearby, according to the Federal Aviation Administration.

"Based on our preliminary safety review, there was momentary loss of separation after which the aircraft continued ​to move away from one another," the watchdog said on Wednesday.

Trump's Marine One helicopter reportedly took off from the White House at around 2.33pm on Tuesday.

Envoy Air 3742, a regional E170 jet bound for Pensacola, Florida, left at 2:34 p.m. and was involved in the incident with Marine One, sources told Reuters.

Questions have been raised after air-traffic controllers reportedly failed to halt commercial flights at Reagan National, despite a policy last year following the collision of an American Airlines regional passenger jet and a US Army Black Hawk.

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