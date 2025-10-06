Egypt will host delegations from Israel and Hamas for talks today

Donald Trump urges Gaza peace talks 'move fast' or 'massive bloodshed will follow'. Picture: Getty

By Ella Bennett

Donald Trump has warned negotiators involved in the Gaza peace plan to "move fast" or "massive bloodshed will follow".

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The US President wrote on truth social: "I am asking everyone to MOVE FAST. I will continue to monitor this Centuries old 'conflict.' TIME IS OF THE ESSENCE OR, MASSIVE BLOODSHED WILL FOLLOW — SOMETHING THAT NOBODY WANTS TO SEE!" His comments come as Egypt has agreed to host delegations from Israel and Hamas. An Israeli delegation led by strategic affairs minister Ron Dermer will attend the indirect negotiations in Sharm el-Sheikh. US envoy Steve Witkoff is also expected to join. Read more: ‘Complete Obliteration!’: Trump’s warning to Hamas if it refuses to give up control of Gaza Read more: Trump urges Israel to 'stop the bombing of Gaza' as Netanyahu 'prepares to immediately implement' peace plan

Palestinians flee northern Gaza southward amid Israeli attacks on September 15. Picture: Getty

US president Donald Trump attempted to broker a fresh ceasefire initiative, as he ordered Israel to stop bombing Gaza. Israel said it had accepted Mr Trump's proposal, and Hamas has said it accepts some aspects. The 20-point plan proposes an immediate end to fighting and the release of 48 hostages, only 20 of whom are thought to be alive, in exchange for hundreds of detained Gazans. Negotiators are expected in Cairo on Monday.

Download the new LBC app. Picture: LBC