Donald Trump warns Gaza peace talks must 'move fast' or 'massive bloodshed will follow'
Egypt will host delegations from Israel and Hamas for talks today
Donald Trump has warned negotiators involved in the Gaza peace plan to "move fast" or "massive bloodshed will follow".
Listen to this article
The US President wrote on truth social: "I am asking everyone to MOVE FAST. I will continue to monitor this Centuries old 'conflict.' TIME IS OF THE ESSENCE OR, MASSIVE BLOODSHED WILL FOLLOW — SOMETHING THAT NOBODY WANTS TO SEE!"
His comments come as Egypt has agreed to host delegations from Israel and Hamas.
An Israeli delegation led by strategic affairs minister Ron Dermer will attend the indirect negotiations in Sharm el-Sheikh.
US envoy Steve Witkoff is also expected to join.
Read more: ‘Complete Obliteration!’: Trump’s warning to Hamas if it refuses to give up control of Gaza
Read more: Trump urges Israel to 'stop the bombing of Gaza' as Netanyahu 'prepares to immediately implement' peace plan
US president Donald Trump attempted to broker a fresh ceasefire initiative, as he ordered Israel to stop bombing Gaza.
Israel said it had accepted Mr Trump's proposal, and Hamas has said it accepts some aspects.
The 20-point plan proposes an immediate end to fighting and the release of 48 hostages, only 20 of whom are thought to be alive, in exchange for hundreds of detained Gazans.
Negotiators are expected in Cairo on Monday.
In his Truth Social Post, Mr Trump recognised "positive discussions" with Hamas and countries from all over the world.
He said: "There have been very positive discussions with Hamas, and Countries from all over the World (Arab, Muslim, and everyone else) this weekend, to release the Hostages, end the War in Gaza but, more importantly, finally have long sought PEACE in the Middle East.
"These talks have been very successful, and proceeding rapidly. The technical teams will again meet Monday, in Egypt, to work through and clarify the final details.
"I am told that the first phase should be completed this week."
Speaking to reporters earlier, Mr Trump said he thought the hostages would start to be freed "very soon".
When asked about flexibility over his peace plan, he said: "We don't need flexibility because everybody has pretty much agreed to it, but there will always be some changes."
"It's a great deal for Israel, it's a great deal for the entire Arab world, Muslim world, and world, so we're very happy about it," he added.
Reports from Gaza say Israel continued air strikes and tank fire overnight and into Sunday, destroying a number of residential buildings in Gaza City.