Donald Trump has said he would be "100 percent open" to meeting Kim Jong Un during his upcoming trip to Asia.

The US president said he gets on "very well" with the North Korean dictator and told reporters aboard Air Force One to "put out the word" that he is keen to meet.

When asked whether he would agree to North Korea’s demand to be recognised as a nuclear state as a precondition for opening talks, Mr Trump replied: “Well, I think they are sort of a nuclear power.

“When you say they have to be recognised as a nuclear power, well, they got a lot of nuclear weapons, I’ll say that.”

The pair met three times during Mr Trump’s first presidential term, with the last meeting taking place in 2019.

They have not met since Mr Trump was re-elected – but could reunite during the US leader’s upcoming five-day trip to the continent.

