Donald Trump meets Christiano Ronaldo as President releases bizarre AI video playing football in Oval Office. Picture: Truth

By Danielle de Wolfe

Donald Trump has released a bizarre AI video of himself and Cristiano Ronaldo playing football in the Oval Office just hours after he met with the football legend at the White House.

Uploading the computer generated video to his social media platform Truth Social, Trump posted the clip shortly after dining with the Portuguese striker and controversial Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman. The video, which comes in at just under a minute, shows Trump passing a football back and forth with the Portugal international as they dance around the Oval Office desk. The clip culminates in the ball being kicked towards the 'camera' - as smashed glass is seen around the lense. Captioning the Instagram post 'Two GOATS', the post saw the US President finish the description with 'CR7 x 45/47 🔥' - a nod to Ronaldo's shirt number.

The Truth Social post comes hours after the Al-Nassr FC player uploaded an image of himself alongside the US President behind the Oval Office desk. Picture: Truth Social

It comes hours after the Al-Nassr FC player uploaded an image of himself alongside fiancée Georgina Rodríguez and the US President behind the Oval Office desk. Ronaldo formed part of the Saudi prince's entourage, with the visit marking the first by a Saudi ruler since the murder of Washington Post journalist Jamal Khashoggi. The international dinner shared by the footballer and prince also saw X and Tesla CEO Elon Musk in attendance. "My son is a big fan of Ronaldo,” Trump chuckled, while addressing the diners. "And Barron got to meet him, and I think he respects his father a little bit more now, just the fact that I introduced you." The visit saw the White House account post a second video of Trump, Ronaldo and Ms Rodríguez walking beside the former rose garden as the pair appear to share a joke.