Donald Trump meets Cristiano Ronaldo as President releases bizarre AI video playing football in Oval Office
The footage, uploaded to Truth Social by Donald Trump, shows the bizarre computer generated interaction, as the pair do keepy uppies in the White House
Donald Trump has released a bizarre AI video of himself and Cristiano Ronaldo playing football in the Oval Office just hours after he met with the football legend at the White House.
Listen to this article
Uploading the computer generated video to his social media platform Truth Social, Trump posted the clip shortly after dining with the Portuguese striker and controversial Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.
The video, which comes in at just under a minute, shows Trump passing a football back and forth with the Portugal international as they dance around the Oval Office desk.
The clip culminates in the ball being kicked towards the 'camera' - as smashed glass is seen around the lense.
Captioning the Instagram post 'Two GOATS', the post saw the US President finish the description with 'CR7 x 45/47 🔥' - a nod to Ronaldo's shirt number.
It comes hours after the Al-Nassr FC player uploaded an image of himself alongside fiancée Georgina Rodríguez and the US President behind the Oval Office desk.
Ronaldo formed part of the Saudi prince's entourage, with the visit marking the first by a Saudi ruler since the murder of Washington Post journalist Jamal Khashoggi.
The international dinner shared by the footballer and prince also saw X and Tesla CEO Elon Musk in attendance.
"My son is a big fan of Ronaldo,” Trump chuckled, while addressing the diners.
"And Barron got to meet him, and I think he respects his father a little bit more now, just the fact that I introduced you."
The visit saw the White House account post a second video of Trump, Ronaldo and Ms Rodríguez walking beside the former rose garden as the pair appear to share a joke.
It comes after Donald Trump announced on Thursday that the "truth will soon be revealed" after signing the bill which approved the release of the Epstein files.
On Truth Social, Trump wrote: "Democrats have used the “Epstein” issue, which affects them far more than the Republican Party, in order to try and distract from our AMAZING Victories.
He added: "Perhaps the truth about these Democrats, and their associations with Jeffrey Epstein, will soon be revealed, because I HAVE JUST SIGNED THE BILL TO RELEASE THE EPSTEIN FILES!