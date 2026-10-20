Trump's approval rating falls to record low as Democrats take commanding poll lead ahead of mid-term elections
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President Donald Trump’s approval rating has fallen to a record low ahead of crucial mid-term elections in November, according to a Reuters/Ipsos poll.
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The poll, which closed on Monday, showed concern about petrol prices and a Democratic lead ahead of the November 3 congressional elections.
Some 31% of Americans approved of Mr Trump’s performance in office, down one percentage point from two weeks earlier. It was the lowest rating of either of his presidential terms.
In the poll’s "generic ballot" question, 47% of registered voters said they would back Democrats if congressional elections were held today. Some 35% chose Republicans.
The 12-point Democratic lead was the widest of the election cycle and could boost the party’s hopes of winning control of the US House of Representatives and Senate.
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Losing either chamber would make it harder for Mr Trump to pursue his agenda during the final two years of his term.
Generic ballot polls measure national sentiment but do not reflect the state-by-state and district-by-district contests which decide control of Congress. Republicans hold structural advantages in some of those races.
A Reuters/Ipsos poll two weeks earlier put Democrats seven points ahead of Republicans, by 44% to 37%.
Support for Republican congressional candidates fell most sharply among women. Some 50% of female voters said they would back Democrats, compared with 32% who chose Republicans. Men also favoured Democrats, by a narrower margin.
Mr Trump’s approval rating has fallen since he ordered military strikes on Iran in February alongside Israel. The war led to higher petrol prices and pressure on household finances.
Some 68% of Americans disapproved of Mr Trump’s handling of the economy, including 37% of self-identified Republicans.
Voters picked Democrats over Republicans as the better stewards of the economy, by 40% to 33%.
The online survey gathered responses from 1,679 US adults, including 1,279 registered voters. The margin of error was two percentage points among all respondents and three points among registered voters.