President Donald Trump’s approval rating has fallen to a record low ahead of crucial mid-term elections in November, according to a Reuters/Ipsos poll.

The poll, which closed on Monday, showed concern about petrol prices and a Democratic lead ahead of the November 3 congressional elections.

Some 31% of Americans approved of Mr Trump’s performance in office, down one percentage point from two weeks earlier. It was the lowest rating of either of his presidential terms.

In the poll’s "generic ballot" question, 47% of registered voters said they would back Democrats if congressional elections were held today. Some 35% chose Republicans.

The 12-point Democratic lead was the widest of the election cycle and could boost the party’s hopes of winning control of the US House of Representatives and Senate.

Read More: UK to 'press ahead' with Chagos negotiations as Streeting tells MPs deal is 'necessary' despite Trump criticism

Read More: 'Time for someone else to negotiate for Ukraine': Trump rips into Zelenskyy as rift between allies widens