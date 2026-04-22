Trump’s term has already seen UK-US relations fall to a low ebb over the Iran war and Nato’s opposition to his demand to annexe Greenland. Picture: Getty

By Alice Padgett

Britain’s military reliance on the US is “no longer tenable”, a former defence secretary has said as peers urge the Government to abandon “sentimentality” about the “special relationship”.

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Lord George Robertson, defence secretary under Tony Blair and a former secretary-general of Nato, said the UK should not expect relations with Washington to return to their previous state after Donald Trump leaves office. Mr Trump’s term has already seen UK-US relations fall to a low ebb over the Iran war and Nato’s opposition to his demand to annexe Greenland. Speaking at Chatham House, Lord Robertson said “long-term trends” such as an increasing focus on China and scepticism of globalisation mean the US would become “more transactional in its foreign policy”, regardless of who was in the White House. Lord Robertson said Britain must become a “more autonomous military actor”, arguing a “naive belief” that the US would “always be there” in times of crisis had “led to the diminishment of our own capabilities”. Read More: Three ships attacked in Strait of Hormuz and two 'seized by Iran' after Trump extended ceasefire Read More: 'Very good President': Liz Truss backs Donald Trump over Iran war as she insists conflict was 'justified'

Lord Robertson (right) said Britain must become a “more autonomous military actor”. Picture: Alamy

He said: “It’s clear that our high level of military dependence on the US is no longer tenable.” His comments come a week after he criticised a lack of urgency in increasing defence spending, accusing senior politicians of “corrosive complacency” on the issue. It also follows the publication of a report by a House of Lords committee, chaired by Lord Robertson, examining the state of the UK’s relationship with the US. In the report, the Lords International Relations and Defence Committee urged ministers to “banish the sentimental illusion” of a “special relationship” that would endure forever. Peers called for a “rebalancing” of relations with Washington and the deepening of ties with other nations, particularly in Europe, as a “hedge against a less dependable ally”.