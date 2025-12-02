In recent weeks, Democrats, including former vice presidential candidate Tim Walz , have been calling for Mr Trump’s medical results to be made public amid concerns over his cognitive state.

The 79-year-old underwent the MRI during routine examinations in October "because men of his age group benefit from thorough evaluation of cardiovascular and abdominal health".

In a memo released by Captain Sean Barbabella on Monday, the White House confirmed the ageing president had undergone an MRI, with results coming back "perfectly normal."

Barbabella added: “President Trump’s cardiovascular imaging is perfectly normal.

“There is no evidence of arterial narrowing impairing blood flow or abnormalities in the heart or major vessels. The heart chambers are normal in size, the vessel walls appear smooth and healthy, and there are no signs of inflammation, or clotting.

“Overall, his cardiovascular system shows excellent health.”

The report concluded: “This level of detailed assessment is standard for an executive physical at President Trump’s age and confirms that he remains in excellent overall health.”

Importantly, the report only mentioned the President undergoing abdominal imaging and did not reveal if any ther part of Mr Trump’s body were examined, including the brain, spinal cord and peripheral nervous system.

Speaking about his medical exam in November, Mr Trump said: “I have no idea what they analyze, but whatever they analyze, they analysed it well and they said that I had as good a result as they’ve ever seen.

“The doctor said it was the best result he has ever seen as a doctor.”

Calling for the President to release the details of his medical exams, Tim Walz said: “Has anyone in the history of the world ever had an MRI assigned to them and have no idea what it was for, as he says?”

“It’s clear the president’s fading physically. I think the mental capacity, again, ranting, you know, crazily at midnight on Thanksgiving about everything else, there are reasons for us to be concerned.”