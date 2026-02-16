Savannah Guthrie (l) with mother Nancy (r). Picture: NBC

By StephenRigley

Donald Trump has spoken out about the hunt for the TV anchor Savannah Guthrie's missing mother.

The US President said he hopes there will be a "positive result" in the investigation into Nancy Guthrie's disappearance three weeks after the 84-year-old was last seen. Taking to Truth Social, the President paid tribute to those taking part in the search and media outlets for their coverage. He said: "Nicole Parker, formerly of the FBI, is doing a great job of explaining, on FoxNews, the Nancy Guthrie investigation. Others also, working so hard, with such expertise and knowledge. Hopefully there will be a positive result!"

Read More: Watch: Savannah Guthrie makes emotional plea to mother's suspected kidnapper as search enters third week Read More: Glove with DNA found in search for Savannah Guthrie’s missing mother Mr Trump's statement comes hours after The Today show anchor issued an emotional appeal urging any possible kidnapper that it was "never too late to do the right thing." She said: “It’s been two weeks since our mom was taken, and I just wanted to come on and say that we still have hope, and we still believe. “I wanted to say to whoever has her, or knows where she is, that it’s never too late. And you’re not lost or alone, and it is never too late to do the right thing, and we are here. “We believe in the essential goodness of every human being, and it's never too late.” Ms Guthrie's appeal comes as investigators analyse DNA found on a glove that they recovered from a field near the side of the road about two miles from her mother's home. The glove being studied appears to match one that was worn by a suspect who appeared in doorbell-camera footage taken the night Nancy Guthrie went missing. In the video, a masked man wearing gloves and a backpack walks toward the camera and tries to cover it with his gloved hand before grabbing some brush from the front yard to block the camera's view. Authorities believe the suspect in the video kidnapped Nancy in the early hours of the morning of February 1. Investigators have released footage from a doorbell camera at Guthrie's front door that shows a masked man wearing gloves and a backpack.