The incident marked the latest chapter in Trump's complicated relationship with his former hometown

President Donald Trump watches the start of Game 3 of the NBA Finals between New York Knicks and San Antonio Spurs at Madison Square Garden on June 8. Picture: Samuel Corum/Getty Images

By Rebecca Henrys

Basketball fans greeted President Donald Trump with a chorus of loud boos on Monday, as he became the first sitting president to attend the NBA Finals.

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Attending as a guest of Knicks president James Dolan, Trump stood in a luxury box at Madison Square Garden, the self-styled "World's Most Famous Arena," smiling as the sell-out crowd jeered and booed when he appeared on the Jumbotron during the national anthem. "I thought it was amazing, actually," Trump told reporters as he prepared to depart from JFK airport in New York. "You mean, when they had the camera on me? I thought it was very good." The incident marked the latest chapter in Trump's complicated relationship with his former hometown, where fuming fans waited in lines that snarled around the sidewalks of Midtown Manhattan with extraordinary security measures in place for the presidential visit. Read more: Trump 'does not think Israel and Iran will reignite war' amid peace talks stalemate Read more: UFC White House event called 'profound misuse' of 'sacred monument' as it is challenged by lawsuit

President Trump is in attendance for Game 3 in New York.



He's the first sitting U.S. President to attend an NBA Finals game. pic.twitter.com/sHdRNArzUu — ESPN (@espn) June 9, 2026

With the New York Knicks commanding a 2-0 head start in the best-of-seven series against the San Antonio Spurs, the Knicks' first home Finals game in 27 years was the hottest ticket in the five boroughs, with fans shelling out thousands of dollars to enter the American sports cathedral. But a formidable security presence slowed entry to the arena for ticket-holders, as commuters and tourists navigated a maze of black metal fencing that restricted pedestrian traffic around the venue. "I wish he wasn't here. He's not a real fan, and he's just making things awful," said Errol Ismail, a Brooklyn resident and owner of a fitness company, who tried multiple entrances to get into the venue. "We've waited a lifetime for this, and he's made it about himself, like everything else." Trump's approval rate held near the lowest levels of his political career, according to a Reuters/Ipsos poll completed on Monday, with some 35 per cent of respondents saying they approved of Trump's performance.

People react during a watch party in Bryant Park for Game 3 of the NBA Finals between New York Knicks and San Antonio Spurs on June 8, 2026. Picture: Adam Gray/Getty Images