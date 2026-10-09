Donald Trump has lost out on the Nobel Peace Prize again as the former UN human rights commissioner has scooped the top prize.

South African judge Navanethem "Navi" Pillay has been awarded the 2026 prize "for her efforts to promote peace and international law," the Norwegian Nobel Committee said.

"A common thread runs from her early work defending Nelson Mandela and others who stood up against apartheid to her service as a judge in some of the key international court cases of our time," the committee said.

Venezuelan opposition leader Maria Corina Machado won in 2025.

The United Nations human rights office on Friday welcomed the news of Navi Pillay's Nobel Peace Prize win, acknowledging her longstanding advocacy for human rights.

"It is amazing news, we need more dedication and commitment to human rights," Shabia Mantoo, spokesperson for the UN human rights office, told reporters in Geneva.