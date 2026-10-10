Donald Trump announced the deal to buy more than one million tonnes of diesel from Russia.

Donald Trump is 'not a friend of Ukraine', slams Ukrainian politicians as US eases sanctions on Russia for diesel . Picture: LBC

By Ella Bennett

Ukrainian politician Kira Rudik has slammed Donald Trump, saying he is "not a friend of Ukraine", following his easing of sanctions to buy diesel from Russia.

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Ms Rudik, who is the leader of the Holos Party, has accused the US president of giving Vladimir Putin "a hand at his toughest time". She said that the amount of diesel that the US would be buying would be "insignificant for the US economy and for the diesel prices", but it will give Putin a "significant" opportunity "not only to repair refineries, but obviously to invest in the war in Ukraine". She told LBC's Matthew Wright: "The sanctions are lifted, which is the opposite of what the Congress and Senate voted for [with the] Lindsey Graham sanctions bill. "President Trump is destroying it all, showing the whole world that it's okay to trade with the aggressor." Read more: Zelenskyy says deal letting Russia sell diesel to US is 'a gift to Putin' as UK pledges to ‘maintain pressure' on Moscow Read more: Trump eases sanctions on Russia in bid to reduce diesel prices after 'highly successful' talks with Putin

'He's giving Putin money to invest in the war in Ukraine.'@kiraincongress condemns Trump's diesel deal with Russia. pic.twitter.com/TMrOSNjXa2 — LBC (@LBC) October 10, 2026

She continued: "When you look at it from Ukraine's, such a painful, standpoint, the only leverage that we had in these potential negotiations was that Ukraine is hitting Russia's refineries. "And if they stop killing us, we may stop doing that. And now we are stripped of this leverage." President Trump announced the deal to buy more than one million tonnes of diesel from Russia on Friday, as rising fuel prices heaped political pressure on him ahead of next month’s mid-term elections in the US. Mr Trump’s deal will see Russia supply more than 300,000 tonnes of diesel immediately, followed by an additional 500,000 tonnes in November and one million tonnes “immediately thereafter”. In a post on his Truth Social platform, Mr Trump said the announcement would mean “Diesel Prices for Americans and, indeed, the World, will be coming down, in record numbers, and fast”. While no figure has been announced for how much the US will pay for the fuel, the deal will provide a much-needed cash injection for Russia’s economy as it seeks to continue funding its war in Ukraine.

Donald Trump announced that Russia would be selling diesel to the US. Picture: Alex Wong/Getty

Ms Rudik called on European countries to take a strong stance and refuse to buy the diesel to continue pressuring Russia to end its war on Ukraine. She said: "We are losing a very strong ally who was not maybe acting like one for the last year and a half, but now is threatening us to strip of the intelligence information as they were again doing beforehand. "It will be very painful for us. It will definitely allow Russia to kill more people. So we need friends more than ever before." The deal brought condemnation from Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, who said easing sanctions on Moscow “without a clear and lasting de-escalation agreement with Russia” was “an obvious weakness”. Mr Zelenskyy said: “It plays into Russia’s hands – allowing it to kill more, wage war for longer, have even less respect for America, and inflict even greater losses and damage on the world.” He added: “Gifts to Putin will not bring peace or any benefit to the civilised world. Russia will ‘repay’ the diesel with further terror and perfidy. Allowing Russia to sell petroleum products is an investment in a war that must be ended, not prolonged.”