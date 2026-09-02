Donald Trump has said he is “happy” that Harry and Meghan have left the US to begin a new life in the UK.

The US President insisted he's “not a fan” of the couple when asked about the family's move back across the pond on Wednesday.

Mr Trump asserted his belief that the couple had treated the monarchy with “great disrespect” and if he was in the royal family he “would not have taken them back”.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex and their children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, returned to the UK last week to begin a new life after six years living in the US.

The family is said to be settling in the UK for an “extended period” of time amid speculation as to how long they will stay and where they will live, with the Cotswolds being suggested as the most likely destination.

Asked in the White House about his reaction to the departure from the US of Harry and Meghan, Mr Trump said: “I’m happy about it. I was not a fan.”