Donald Trump insists he is in "perfect" health and takes more aspirin than doctors recommend amid concerns about his age.

In an extensive interview about his health, Mr Trump said he uses makeup to cover up bruises on his hands and does not do exercise regularly as he finds it "boring". He said he underwent a CT scan in October after wrongly telling reporters that he had had a more detailed MRI scan. Mr Trump said he regretted getting any procedure at all as it gave his critics “ammunition” while fuelling speculation. “In retrospect, it’s too bad I took it because it gave them a little ammunition,” he said. He added: “I would have been a lot better off if they didn’t, because the fact that I took it said, ‘Oh gee, is something wrong?’ Well, nothing’s wrong.” Denying having any issues at all, Mr Trump added: “My health is perfect”. Read more: 'Don't pay any attention to Trump's comments about autism and paracetamol,' says Health Secretary Read more: Nearly half of Americans don’t support Trump’s Russia-Ukraine efforts, poll reveals

At 79, Mr Trump is the oldest president to have been inaugurated in the history of the US. This has raised concerns about his ability to see out the remainder of his term, his mental sharpness and his health. But these are all concerns which irritate the president, he the Wall Street Journal. "Let's talk about health again for the 25th time”, he said. In the "impromptu phone call" , he told the newspaper he had been taking higher than recommended doses of aspirin for the last 25 years, which has reportedly caused him to bruise more easily. Mr Trump has regularly been seen with bruises on his hands and often uses bandages and concealer to hide them. American medics have speculated the bruises might be senile purpura, a normal sign of aging, but could be evidence of using blood thinning medication, undisclosed anticoagulant use, or even congestive heart failure. Mr Trump said. "They say aspirin is good for thinning out the blood, and I don't want thick blood pouring through my heart. The president admitted doctors want him to lower his dosage of 81 mg per day, but said he’s not taking that advice as he’s “a little superstitious.” Mr Trump also denied falling asleep during White House meetings after cameras caught him with his eyes closed. He said: “I’ll just close. It’s very relaxing to me… Sometimes they’ll take a picture of me blinking, blinking, and they’ll catch me with the blink.” While Mr Trump is known for his love of golf, the president admitted he is not a fan of regular exercise. “I just don’t like it. It’s boring… . “To walk on a treadmill or run on a treadmill for hours and hours like some people do, that’s not for me.” Last month, Mr Trump’s doctor insisted the president “remains in excellent overall health” after undergoing a "comprehensive executive physical". Democrats, including former vice presidential candidate Tim Walz, had called for Mr Trump’s medical results to be made public amid concerns over his cognitive state.

