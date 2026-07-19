Donald Trump has heaped praise on incoming Prime Minister Andy Burnham over his reported plans to fast track oil drilling in the North Sea.

Mr Trump claimed Burnham had stated that he would be "opening up" the North Sea oil reserves "all the way" once he becomes Prime Minister on Monday.

Burnham has not confirmed that he is approving new fossil fuel production, particularly in the North Sea’s Rosebank and Jackdaw fields.

It has been briefed that Burnham intends to stick by the Labour party's 2024 pledge to issue no new oil and gas licenses, but he is expected to announce plans to accelerate existing oil drilling plans.

Writing on Truth Social, Mr Trump said Burnham had stated that he would approve new oil production licenses.

Read more: Burnham plans blitz of policy announcements from North Sea drilling to social care

Read more: Andy Burnham urged to stick to Labour manifesto on North Sea oil

Britain gets a new Prime Minister on Monday. Stay with the LBC app for full live coverage as Andy Burnham takes the keys to Downing Street.