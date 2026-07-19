'The people of Aberdeen are dancing in the streets': Trump praises Burnham's North Sea drilling plans
The US President claimed the people of Aberdeen would be "dancing in the streets" over plans to boost North Sea oil drilling
Donald Trump has heaped praise on incoming Prime Minister Andy Burnham over his reported plans to fast track oil drilling in the North Sea.
Listen to this article
Mr Trump claimed Burnham had stated that he would be "opening up" the North Sea oil reserves "all the way" once he becomes Prime Minister on Monday.
Burnham has not confirmed that he is approving new fossil fuel production, particularly in the North Sea’s Rosebank and Jackdaw fields.
It has been briefed that Burnham intends to stick by the Labour party's 2024 pledge to issue no new oil and gas licenses, but he is expected to announce plans to accelerate existing oil drilling plans.
Writing on Truth Social, Mr Trump said Burnham had stated that he would approve new oil production licenses.
Read more: Burnham plans blitz of policy announcements from North Sea drilling to social care
Read more: Andy Burnham urged to stick to Labour manifesto on North Sea oil
Britain gets a new Prime Minister on Monday. Stay with the LBC app for full live coverage as Andy Burnham takes the keys to Downing Street.
The US President wrote: “The People of Aberdeen, in Scotland, are dancing in the streets because the new Prime Minister, Andy Burnham, has stated that he will be opening up, all the way, the invaluable North Sea Oil!”
He took a swipe at wind power, claiming Burnham would “move the old and horrible looking windmills, which loom over and destroy the City of Aberdeen”.
"That will be a big day for the Country, and will be very much appreciated by everybody. Such great potential in the UK, but it all starts with OPENING NORTH SEA OIL.”
Labour’s 2024 manifesto, which Mr Burnham has promised to honour, said the party would not issue new North Sea licences, arguing they would “not take a penny off bills” or improve energy security while accelerating climate change.
But the incoming prime minister is said to be “open-minded” about the policy.
He could claim not to be breaking the manifesto pledge by approving projects at the Jackdaw and Rosebank fields, where licences have already been granted, while still not issuing any new licences.
Earlier on Sunday, Labour’s deputy leader Lucy Powell said Mr Burnham would stick to the party’s manifesto commitments on the North Sea while pursuing a “more pragmatic approach”.
Ms Powell would not say whether Mr Burnham would back more drilling, but said she was not expecting a “change of policy” but “more a change of emphasis”.