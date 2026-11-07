Donald Trump offers White House press secretary job to UFC boss
The President called UFC boss Dana White "a violent fighter and warrior".
Enjoy your favourite LBC shows with ad-free Catch Up, weekly competition entries and an exclusive newsletter. Subscribe to LBC Catch Up Plus from £4.99 a month
Donald Trump has announced that he has offered UFC boss Dana White the role of his press secretary.
Listen to this article
The press secretary role became available again recently when Katie Zacharia was pushed out after just days on the job.
Zacharia was "let go" after she faced days of questions about her legal credentials and criticism of her performance in her first news briefing.
On Saturday evening, President Trump announced that he has now offered White the role.
He wrote on his Truth Social platform: "I am pleased to announce that the Great Dana White, a violent Fighter and Warrior, has been offered the job of Press Secretary of the United States.
"I have requested that he bring with him assistants, even though some are not from our Country, of Islam Makhachev, Khabib Nurmagomedov, Justin Gaethje, Daniel Cormier, Amanda Nunes, and Kayla Harris."
Read more: Trump deserved thrashing in US mid-term election, says Kemi Badenoch
Read more: Donald Trump replaces Susie Wiles as White House Chief of Staff after midterms hammering
He added: "We need these people to defend us against the Lunatic Left. Dana will be a Press Secretary like none other. Dana, please take the job!"
Trump has a close relationship with White, who is the CEO of the UFC, and White described the President as a "very good friend".
The President even celebrated his 80th birthday with a mixed martial arts event at the White House.
The build-up to the cage-fighting event to mark America’s 250th anniversary of independence saw the President and White walk together from the Oval Office to the White House balcony overlooking the giant open-sided arena, nicknamed “The Claw”, on the South Lawn.
Trump then took his seat close to the signature octagon cage, where seven fights were held.
The US president has sought to shake up his close team in the wake of a rout of his Republican party in Congress, the American equivalent of the Houses of Parliament, following the mid-term elections on Tuesday November 3.
In the wake of heavy losses to the Democrats, Mr Trump ousted his White House chief of staff Susie Wiles, and replaced her with long-time aide Stephen Miller.