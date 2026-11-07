Donald Trump has announced that he has offered UFC boss Dana White the role of his press secretary.

The press secretary role became available again recently when Katie Zacharia was pushed out after just days on the job.

Zacharia was "let go" after she faced days of questions about her legal credentials and criticism of her performance in her first news briefing.

On Saturday evening, President Trump announced that he has now offered White the role.

He wrote on his Truth Social platform: "I am pleased to announce that the Great Dana White, a violent Fighter and Warrior, has been offered the job of Press Secretary of the United States.

"I have requested that he bring with him assistants, even though some are not from our Country, of Islam Makhachev, Khabib Nurmagomedov, Justin Gaethje, Daniel Cormier, Amanda Nunes, and Kayla Harris."

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