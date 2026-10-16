Donald Trump's new hire said it is "unknown" how much she'll deal with the media - despite being the White House's press secretary.

Katie Zacharia said she does not know how much she'll engage with the press or hold briefings with reporters.

When asked how often she intended to brief the press, she said that was “unknown at this time” and that Trump “is his best spokesperson, and I will interact as needed”.

“I follow the president’s lead,” she added.

Ms Zacharia has faced criticism over her first White House briefing, which lasted around 14 minutes and included three questions from reporters. Former White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt’s briefings lasted for about an average of 45 minutes.

One journalist characterised her first interaction with the press as "brutal", as she awkwardly stood at the podium and appeared extremely unprepared.

Ms Zacharia stepped in front of the press just six days after getting the call from Mr Trump's staff.

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