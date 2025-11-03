Donald Trump said he feels "badly" for the royal family as the Firm grapples to cope on the back of the latest accusations around the former prince Andrew.

Andrew Mountbatten Windsor, as he is now known, has been removed from the Royal Family website as well - due to his connections with paedophile financier Jeffrey Epstein.

The 65-year-old has denied all accusations made by his accuser Virginia Giuffre in her book Nobody’s Girl, published a fortnight ago, including that he had sex with her three times.

Andrew made an out of court settlement with Ms Giuffre in 2022 to avoid a court hearing but denied that this was an admission of guilt.

Mr Trump, an admirer of the Royal Family, dined with King Charles in Windsor Castle September as part of his unprecedented second state visit.

"It's a terrible thing that's happened to the (royal) family," Mr Trump said on board Air Force One late on Sunday, when asked about the situation.

"That's been a tragic situation. It's too bad. I feel badly for the family."

Andrew, who has also been asked to move out from the Royal Lodge, has met Mr Trump in years gone by - but how well did they know each other?