Do Trump and Andrew know each other?
US president had claimed not to know the disgraced royal, but photos show otherwise
Donald Trump said he feels "badly" for the royal family as the Firm grapples to cope on the back of the latest accusations around the former prince Andrew.
The disgraced second son of the late Queen has been stripped of his birthright titles, including his HRH prefix, having previously had to give up his Duke of York rank.
Andrew Mountbatten Windsor, as he is now known, has been removed from the Royal Family website as well - due to his connections with paedophile financier Jeffrey Epstein.
The 65-year-old has denied all accusations made by his accuser Virginia Giuffre in her book Nobody’s Girl, published a fortnight ago, including that he had sex with her three times.
Andrew made an out of court settlement with Ms Giuffre in 2022 to avoid a court hearing but denied that this was an admission of guilt.
Mr Trump, an admirer of the Royal Family, dined with King Charles in Windsor Castle September as part of his unprecedented second state visit.
"It's a terrible thing that's happened to the (royal) family," Mr Trump said on board Air Force One late on Sunday, when asked about the situation.
"That's been a tragic situation. It's too bad. I feel badly for the family."
Andrew, who has also been asked to move out from the Royal Lodge, has met Mr Trump in years gone by - but how well did they know each other?
Have Donald Trump and Andrew met?
Yes, photo evidence shows that the former duke and current president have met at least twice:
- At St James’s Palace, London, on June 3 and 4, 2019, during the first presidential state visit,
- And at a party in Mr Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate on February 12, 2000.
Despite this, Mr Trump has previously denied knowing Andrew. He said in 2019, after his state visit where the two clearly met: “I don’t know Prince Andrew, but that’s a tough story, it’s a very tough story.”
Mr Trump has sought to distance himself from Jeffrey Epstein and all the sex offender’s associates, including Andrew.
The president did know Epstein and told the New Yorker in 2002: "I've known Jeff for 15 years. Terrific guy. He's a lot of fun to be with. It is even said that he likes beautiful women as much as I do, and many of them are on the younger side.”
In July, he denied a Washington Globe story that he had written the disgraced financier a “bawdy” message for his 50th birthday.
And at a press conference after the state visit in September, he claimed not to know Peter Mandelson, the former UK ambassador to America, despite the pair having met several times.