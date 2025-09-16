The US president will arrive on Tuesday in Windsor

A protester dressed as Donald Trump in London. Picture: Alamy

By Alice Padgett

Thousands are expected to take to the streets across the country in protest against Donald Trump’s state visit.

The US president will arrive in the UK for his second state visit, an unprecedented gesture for an American leader, on Tuesday. He will be in Windsor until Thursday, when he and the first lady, Melania Trump, will head to Chequers to meet Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer and his wife, Lady Starmer. Although Mr Trump will not visit Parliament, where the House of Commons will be in recess for party conference session, campaigners said they will demonstrate against what they called "our government's choice to honour a man who is violating human rights in the United States and around the world". Stop Trump Coalition demonstrators will gather in Portland Place in central London on Wednesday before marching towards Parliament Square. Read More: Only one in three Brits has faith in UK-US special relationship as Britain prepares for Trump visit

Protesters march opposing Tommy Robinson last week. Picture: Alamy

A spokeswoman for the Stop Trump Coalition said: "After seeing the UK's largest far-right demo this past weekend, it is even more essential to turn out to protest against Donald Trump's state visit. "Starmer's response to this disgusting display was too little, too late, and now he's welcoming Trump here to discuss nuclear and tech deals that will help the rich get richer but do nothing for everyday people. "We do not want our government to trade away our democracy and decency." Between 110,000 and 150,000 people turned out for the Tommy Robinson-organised Unite The Kingdom protest on Saturday, significantly exceeding the estimates of organisers. The Stop Trump Coalition rally will be compered by comedian Nish Kumar and writer Coco Khan, with speakers including the new leader of the Green Party Zack Polanski, former Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn, and Ben Jamal, the director of the Palestine Solidarity Campaign. It is understood there will be a "significant policing operation" in place for London's protest, and the Metropolitan Police will release more details on Tuesday. There will be other protests by the Stop Trump Coalition from Edinburgh to Windsor, the group said, with a protest in the Berkshire town on Tuesday expected to be a small event for local people. Meanwhile, Socialist Students said hundreds of students have pledged to walk out of schools, colleges and universities across the country on Wednesday.