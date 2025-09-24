Sadiq Khan has spoken out after the US President reignited their feud during his controversial UN speech. Picture: Alamy

By StephenRigley

Sir Sadiq Khan has called Donald Trump racist, sexist and Islamophobic after the US president renewed his feud with the London mayor during a speech to the United Nations.

"I think President Trump has shown he is racist, he is sexist, he is misogynistic and he is Islamophobic," Sir Sadiq told told Sky News. Asked about Mr Trump's comments that Sir Sadiq is a "terrible mayor", he said he was "thankful" that record numbers of Americans are coming to London. It came after a Cabinet minister accused Mr Trump of "misreading" London after the US president claimed the city wants to "go to sharia law".

Read More: 'Your countries are going to hell': Trump blasts UN in extraordinary speech and claims Sadiq Khan wants sharia law Read More: 'Worst mayor in the world': Trump 'didn't want' Sadiq Khan to attend state banquet Sir Sadiq had earlier said that when asked if he thought Mr Trump was Islamophobic: "I think when somebody behaves a certain way, when somebody says certain things, when somebody shows you who they are - believe it." He added: "I think I've got squatters' rights for the amount of time I've spent in Donald Trump's head. I'm just hoping he doesn't send me an invoice for all the time I've spent there." "This is a big asset to the United Kingdom. It's known all over the world, it's a big engine of our economy, of creativity."

Mr Trump's second state visit to the UK included no public-facing engagements in London, with events with the King in Windsor and the Prime Minister in Chequers rather than Downing Street. In his speech to the United Nations on Tuesday, Mr Trump said: "I look at London, where you have a terrible mayor, terrible, terrible mayor, and it's been changed, it's been so changed. "Now they want to go to sharia law. But you are in a different country, you can't do that." He said that "Europe is in serious trouble" because it was being "invaded by a force of illegal aliens". Reform UK leader Nigel Farage said Mr Trump was right to say that sharia law is "an issue in London". During a phone-in with Nick Ferrari : "Never take what he says literally, ever on anything, but always take everything he says seriously."

US President Donald Trump addresses the United Nations General Assembly Hall. Picture: Alamy