By Cristina Diciu

The US President said "I didn't make a mistake" after sharing the "disgusting" racist video of Barack and Michelle Obama on his Truth Social account.

Posted on Trump's own social media network, the clip showed the faces of former President Obama and his wife on the bodies of apes. When their faces come into shot, the song 'The Lion Sleeps Tonight' can be heard playing in the background. The 62 second video was one of numerous clips shared by the President to amplify his false claims that the 2020 election was stolen from him. Later, while onboard Air Force One, Trump said that "of course" he condemned the racist parts of the video, but told reporters he would not apologise. He also didn't clarify if he would fire the staffer who posted it.

President Donald Trump arrives on Air Force One, Febrruary 6, 2026, at Palm Beach International Airport in West Palm Beach. Picture: Alamy

"No, I didn't make a mistake," Trump said, adding that he didn't see the full video. He went on: "I looked at the beginning of it. It was fine. I looked in the first part and it was really about voter fraud in, and the machines, how crooked it is, how disgusting it is. Then I gave it to the people. Generally, they'd look at the whole thing. But I guess somebody didn't, and they posted. We took it down as soon as we found out about it." Trump's PR team has since claimed that the video was shared in error by a member of staff, despite it being up for 12 hours and being "liked" thousands of times. The video's removal comes after White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt rejected criticism of the post that depicted the Obamas, and claimed it was a Lion King reference. Ms Leavitt said: "This is from an internet meme video depicting President Trump as the King of the Jungle and Democrats as characters from the Lion King. "Please stop the fake outrage and report on something today that actually matters to the American public." A senior White House official told CNN: "A White House staffer erroneously made the post. It has been taken down."

The video showed the Obamas' with their faces superimposed onto the bodies of monkeys. Picture: Getty