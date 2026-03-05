Donald Trump replaces controversial homeland security secretary Kristi Noem
The President will nominate in her place Oklahoma Republican Senator Markwayne Mullin.
US President Donald Trump has said he is replacing his embattled homeland security secretary Kristi Noem and will nominate in her place Oklahoma Republican Senator Markwayne Mullin.
Listen to this article
Mr Trump made the announcement on social media on Thursday, two days after Ms Noem faced a grilling on Capitol Hill from Republican members as well as Democrats.
The President said he will make Ms Noem a "special envoy for The Shield of the Americas", a new security initiative that he said would focus on the western hemisphere.
Mr Trump wrote on Truth Social: "The current Secretary, Kristi Noem, who has served us well, and has had numerous and spectacular results (especially on the Border!), will be moving to be Special Envoy for The Shield of the Americas, our new Security Initiative in the Western Hemisphere we are announcing on Saturday in Doral, Florida.
"I thank Kristi for her service at 'Homeland.'"
Ms Noem is the first Cabinet secretary to leave during Mr Trump's second term.
Her departure caps a tumultuous tenure overseeing immigration enforcement tactics that have been met with protests and lawsuits.
The former South Dakota governor has been criticised over the way her department has spent billions of dollars allocated to it by Congress.
Frustrations over her execution of the Republican president's hard-line immigration agenda - particularly her leadership after the fatal shooting of two US citizens in Minneapolis - as well as her handling of disaster response, paved the way for her downfall.
She faced blistering criticism from Democrats, and some Republicans, in Congress hearings this week over those issues and others.
Aside from immigration, Ms Noem also faced criticism - including from Republicans - over the pace of emergency funding approved through the Federal Emergency Management Agency and for the Trump administration's response to disasters.
Mr Mullin would need to be confirmed by the Senate but under a federal law governing executive branch vacancies, he would be allowed to serve as an acting homeland security secretary as long as his nomination is formally pending.
In his announcement, Mr Trump praised Mr Mullin and said he has done "a tremendous job representing the wonderful People of Oklahoma".
He said: "A MAGA Warrior, and former undefeated professional MMA fighter, Markwayne truly gets along well with people, and knows the Wisdom and Courage required to Advance our America First Agenda.
"As the only Native American in the Senate, Markwayne is a fantastic advocate for our incredible Tribal Communities.
"Markwayne will work tirelessly to Keep our Border Secure, Stop Migrant Crime, Murderers, and other Criminals from illegally entering our Country, End the Scourge of Illegal Drugs and, MAKE AMERICA SAFE AGAIN.
"Markwayne will make a spectacular Secretary of Homeland Security. Thank you for your attention to this matter!"