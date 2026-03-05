US President Donald Trump has said he is replacing his embattled homeland security secretary Kristi Noem and will nominate in her place Oklahoma Republican Senator Markwayne Mullin.

Mr Trump made the announcement on social media on Thursday, two days after Ms Noem faced a grilling on Capitol Hill from Republican members as well as Democrats.

The President said he will make Ms Noem a "special envoy for The Shield of the Americas", a new security initiative that he said would focus on the western hemisphere.

Mr Trump wrote on Truth Social: "The current Secretary, Kristi Noem, who has served us well, and has had numerous and spectacular results (especially on the Border!), will be moving to be Special Envoy for The Shield of the Americas, our new Security Initiative in the Western Hemisphere we are announcing on Saturday in Doral, Florida.

"I thank Kristi for her service at 'Homeland.'"

Ms Noem is the first Cabinet secretary to leave during Mr Trump's second term.

Her departure caps a tumultuous tenure overseeing immigration enforcement tactics that have been met with protests and lawsuits.

