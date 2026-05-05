The King and Queen thought the White House was “amazing”, Donald Trump has said while noting they have “seen some very nice places”.

The US president also said Charles and Camilla had been very impressed with the Oval Office, during their recent state visit.

Mr Trump revealed the royal couple’s views as he welcomed small business owners to the official residence in Washington DC.

The King and Queen concluded their whistlestop four-day trip to the US to mark the 250th anniversary of American independence last Thursday.

Their frenetic schedule ranged from taking tea at the White House with Mr Trump and his wife Melania, a white-tie banquet in their honour, a historic address to Congress and a bunting-decked street party in rural Virginia.

The soft power charm offensive, coming amid fractious transatlantic relations over the Iran war, paid off with the president announcing the removal of tariffs on Scotch whisky, in a major boost for the industry.