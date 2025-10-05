Donald Trump has revealed that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has accepted the ceasefire deal on a personal call with the Israeli leader.

"Netanyahu had reservations but I told him that this is his opportunity for victory," said President Trump.

"He accepted it. There is no other choice, with me you have to be okay."

Speaking on the Israeli offensive in Gaza, President Trump said Netanyahu had "gone too far" and "Israel [had] lost a lot of support in the world".

"Now I will bring back all that support," declared Trump.

The phone call reportedly happened on Friday, October 3 - the same day Hamas signalled it was ready to negotiate the release of the Israeli hostages.

In September, a UN commission declared the actions of Israel constituted a genocide, as the death toll in Gaza passed 60,000.

