Donald Trump has accused European allies of buying Russian fuel while criticising his deal to buy diesel from Putin last week. Picture: Alamy

By Chay Quinn

Donald Trump has accused European allies of buying Russian fuel while criticising his deal to buy diesel from Putin last week.

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The US President lashed out at Europe on Monday as continental leaders sought to find a way to force Putin to the negotiating table in order to end the Ukraine war. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky called on Mr Trump to support the war-ravaged nation more, urging US officials to "see the truth" about Putin's invasion. Tensions between the US and Europe have peaked and troughed since Mr Trump's return to the White House in January 2025. Read More: Streeting backs 'courageous' Zelenskyy after Trump said Ukraine needs a new leader Read More: Trump officials raid home of Democrat Ilhan Omar as Somali-born congresswoman slams 'political intimidation'

The President sparked fury when he announced that he would allow sanctions to be loosened so he could import 300,000 tons of diesel to bring down fuel prices before November's mid-term elections. This flew in the face of a previous agreement between the US and Europe that Putin would come to the negotiating table if economic pressure was intensified. Mr Trump wrote on his Truth Social platform: “The European Union paid Russia $250bn [£189bn] for energy, and the fake news media doesn’t want to get near that story. “I made the right choice for the American people.” The new row came after Trump unilaterally claimed that “both parties have agreed” to a ceasefire on energy sites “effective immediately” last week.