Trump turns on Europe after Putin deal as energy ceasefire claims left in tatters
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Donald Trump has accused European allies of buying Russian fuel while criticising his deal to buy diesel from Putin last week.
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The US President lashed out at Europe on Monday as continental leaders sought to find a way to force Putin to the negotiating table in order to end the Ukraine war.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky called on Mr Trump to support the war-ravaged nation more, urging US officials to "see the truth" about Putin's invasion.
Tensions between the US and Europe have peaked and troughed since Mr Trump's return to the White House in January 2025.
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The President sparked fury when he announced that he would allow sanctions to be loosened so he could import 300,000 tons of diesel to bring down fuel prices before November's mid-term elections.
This flew in the face of a previous agreement between the US and Europe that Putin would come to the negotiating table if economic pressure was intensified.
Mr Trump wrote on his Truth Social platform: “The European Union paid Russia $250bn [£189bn] for energy, and the fake news media doesn’t want to get near that story.
“I made the right choice for the American people.”
The new row came after Trump unilaterally claimed that “both parties have agreed” to a ceasefire on energy sites “effective immediately” last week.
Despite the supposed deal, Ukraine promptly accused Russia of launching attacks on Kyiv's energy grid.
President Zelenskyy said: “All of this happened after the president of the United States made his statement about an energy ceasefire.”
Trump posted on Sunday morning: "Effective immediately, there is an ENERGY CEASEFIRE in the war between Russia and Ukraine. Both parties have agreed. Do not break it!”
Zelenskyy told Axios News the deal was "news to me".
“It is important that Russia support it as well,” he posted on X. “We are awaiting details from the American side. For our part, Ukraine always FULLY supports steps toward de-escalation, the protection of lives, and the decisions needed to end the war and guarantee lasting peace.”
Andy Burnham announced the UK “strongly supports” Trump’s call for an energy ceasefire, saying it was “the best route” to reintroduce energy and fuel back into world markets.