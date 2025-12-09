Mayor of London Sir Sadiq Khan. Picture: Alamy

By Henry Moore

Donald Trump has branded Sir Sadiq Khan a “horrible, disgusting, vicious and incompetent” Mayor as he renewed his feud with the Labour politician.

Mr Trump hit out at the London Mayor during a wide-ranging interview on the state of Europe, immigration and the war in Ukraine. The US president claimed Sir Sadiq has only been able to win elections in London because of increasingly large amounts of immigration. He said: "I mean, look at… your mayor of London. He's a disaster. He's a disaster."

US President Donald Trump has branded European leaders "weak.". Picture: Getty

“He’s got a totally different ideology of what he’s supposed to have. And he gets elected because so many people have come in.” The president added: “He’s a horrible mayor. He’s an incompetent mayor, but he’s a horrible, vicious, disgusting mayor. I think he’s done a terrible job. London’s a different place.” This marks the latest attack by the President on Sir Sadiq, with the pair being locked in a war of words since the President’s 2017 state visit. "I think President Trump has shown he is racist, he is sexist, he is misogynistic and he is Islamophobic," Sir Sadiq told Sky News in September. In a final, stark warning to European leaders, Mr Trump said the US could cut its ties with Europe if countries fail to match his ideology. Mr Trump said they would have to “change their ideology, obviously, because the people coming in have a totally different ideology.” The US leader’s remarks broadly echo rhetoric included in America’s new national security strategy, which questioned whether some European nations could remain “reliable allies” long-term. Asked about Mr Trump's comments that Sir Sadiq is a "terrible mayor", he said he was "thankful" that record numbers of Americans are coming to London. Downing Street denied it was failing to stand up for the London Mayor after declining to criticise the president’s attack on Sir Sadiq on Tuesday.