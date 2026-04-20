. Picture: Getty

By Flaminia Luck

John Swinney has “politely” turned down an invitation from Donald Trump to attend a state banquet at the White House next week, the Scottish Government has confirmed.

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The four-minute phone call from the US president took place on Monday April 20, and it is understood the invitation was the focus of the call. A Scottish Government spokesperson said the First Minister declined the invitation as the event comes in the midst of campaigning for next month’s Holyrood elections. It is understood Mr Swinney took the call in his capacity as First Minister, which he remains throughout the election campaign. The banquet is being held as part of the King and Queen’s forthcoming state visit to the US.

Read more: Trump 'kept out of war room' for 'screaming at aides for hours' after US pilots missing in Iran Read more: Starmer 'would not have appointed Peter Mandelson' had he known of vetting failure - as PM faces calls to step down A Scottish Government spokesperson said: “President Trump called First Minister John Swinney today to invite him to the State Banquet at the White House next week. “Due to the election, the First Minister politely declined the invitation.” An SNP spokesperson said: “As the First Minister has said previously, he will continue to engage with the president where it is in Scotland’s interest, but will be clear on the areas where he disagrees with actions of the US administration such as on their actions in Iran.”