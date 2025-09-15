Republican Presidential Candidate Donald Trump Speaks In Atlanta. Picture: Getty

By Rebecca Henrys

US President Donald Trump is set to enjoy a second state visit to the UK this week, in what is an unprecedented gesture towards an American leader.

Mr Trump has already been feted with a grand state visit to the UK, hosted by the late Queen in 2019. The precedent for second-term US presidents, who have already made a state visit, is usually tea or lunch with the monarch at Windsor Castle, as was the case for George W Bush and Barack Obama. This is what he'll get up to while on his second state visit.

September 16 The President, accompanied by his wife and First Lady, Melania Trump, arrives in the UK on Tuesday evening. They are to be greeted on behalf of the King by the ambassador of the United States of America and Viscount Hood, Lord-in-Waiting. There will be no public-facing element on the first day of his state visit, when the President will remain within the private Windsor Castle’s estate, Buckingham Palace has confirmed. The Trumps will remain in the castle’s private estate on Wednesday and stay at the royal residence overnight.

Flags Are Installed In Windsor Ahead Of President Trump's State Visit. Picture: Leon Neal/Getty Images

September 17 Mr and Mrs Trump are to be greeted by the Prince and Princess of Wales before being formally welcomed by the King and Queen as a royal salute is fired from the east lawn of Windsor Castle and at the Tower of London. The Trumps will be treated to a carriage procession through the Windsor estate with Charles, Camilla, William and Kate along a route towards the castle that is lined by members of the Armed Forces, with three military bands from the Royal Marines, the Army and the RAF. Mr Trump, accompanied by Charles, is set to inspect the Guard of Honour at Windsor Castle. Members of the Royal Family will join the Trumps in the State Dining Room and the visitors will be taken to see a special display of Royal Collection items which relate to the United States of America, in the Green Drawing Room. In a private moment, Mr and Mrs Trump will later visit the late Queen Elizabeth II’s tomb in St George’s Chapel, Windsor, and lay a wreath. It will be followed by a short tour of the chapel and a musical performance from the chapel choir. Mr Trump will be treated to a flypast by the Red Arrows and UK and US F-35 military jets on the east lawn at Windsor Castle and a special beating retreat military ceremony. The traditional grand state banquet is set to take place at Windsor Castle in the evening, with both Mr Trump and Charles set to give speeches as the glittering event gets underway.

U.S. President Donald Trump speaks to the media before boarding Marine One on the South Lawn of the White House. Picture: MEHMET ESER/Middle East Images/AFP via Getty Images