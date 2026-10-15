Mary Trump described her her uncle's actions as 'unspeakable' after he shared the original footage, alongside AI generated content.

Donald Trump 'showed complete disregard' for Tiger victim's family, says President's niece after sharing 'sickening' video. Picture: LBC

By Danielle de Wolfe

Donald Trump 'showed complete disregard' for the family of a man killed after entering a tiger enclosure, his niece has told LBC - hours after the US President shared the shocking footage online.

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Describing his complete disregard for the feelings of 23-year-old William Chapman's family - "and people watching the video" - Mary Trump told Tonight with Andrew Marr that her uncle is acting with a "level of prepubescent arrogance". The American psychologist, author, and political commentator told Andrew his decision to share the original footage to his Truth Social platform was "unspeakable", It comes after the US President was seen to share the shocking footage of the 24-year-old's last moments at on Tuesday - despite the pleas of his family, who said the footage was causing them "severe distress". Trump subsequently shared several AI videos - including one of himself wrestling the animal in doctored footage - a move Mary Trump says shows his growing sense of "immortality". William Chapman, 23, died after entering a tiger enclosure at Yorkshire Wildlife Park near Doncaster shortly after 1.30pm on Saturday and was pronounced dead at the scene.

"Now, what he did by releasing the video of that tragedy was just unspeakable anyway. It showed complete disregard for the family or the impact it could have on people watching it," she told LBC. "But his video of himself killing a tiger, as if that's a thing that could ever happen, points to what you're talking about - this, this level of prepubescent arrogance. "And this sense of his own mortality— immortality, I should say - and his completely warped idea that he is the killer his father always wanted him to be. It's all playing out." Following his death, Mr Chapman's family revealed that the 23-year-old had “suffered from significant mental illness over a number of years”.

"And this sense of his own mortality— immortality, I should say - and his completely warped idea that he is the killer his father always wanted him to be. It's all playing out.". Picture: Truth Social

On Thursday, it was revealed that Mr Chapman died from "multiple traumatic injuries", an inquest has heard. Emergency services were contacted shortly after 1.30pm on October 10 when Mr Chapman, who police said was visiting the park alone, entered the enclosure. He was pronounced dead at the scene. It comes as the Yorkshire Wildlife park where the incident took place is set to reopen. Mr Chapman’s family said in a statement that “deeply offensive media content is causing them severe distress”. “The family are utterly devastated by their loss and are struggling to come to terms with what has happened,” they said.

Emergency services were contacted shortly after 1.30pm on October 10 when Mr Chapman, who police said was visiting the park alone, entered the enclosure. Picture: Social Media