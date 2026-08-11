The operation was hidden from journalists as well as some White House staff members, who thought they were on the same plane as the US leader.

President Donald Trump returns to Joint Base Andrews on July 09, 2026 in Washington, DC. Picture: Getty

By Jacob Paul

Donald Trump “secretly” flew on a different military plane as the White House claimed he was aboard Air Force One amid fears of an Iranian assassination plot, reports claim.

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The US president boarded the alternate military aircraft in Turkey during the clandestine mission, according to the Washington Post. The operation was hidden from journalists as well as some White House staff members who thought they were on the same plane as the US leader, the outlet reports. As cameras in Ankara pointed at the old Air Force One model, Trump was allegedly shuttled minutes later to the smaller Air Force C-32A plane in secret via an airport catering truck normally used to load meals and other supplies preflight. It came as members of the media and some White House staff remained on a “decoy” aircraft. Read more: Trump ‘forced to switch to old Air Force One' over 'security concerns linked to Qatar gifted jet’ Read more: Israel uncovers fresh Iranian plot to assassinate Donald Trump as Middle East war restarts

US President Donald Trump disembarks from Air Force One. Picture: Getty

Trump’s administration had said he departed Turkey on July 8 using the “former Air Force One”, and not the newer Boeing 747-8 that he reportedly traveled on. He had been in Ankara for a Nato summit with world leaders, which came after fresh US strikes on Iran as peace talks to end the months’ long war broke down. The maneuver meant that Trump’s actual location was hidden from the public, while many senior officials remained in the dark for hours. Questions have been raised over the security of the Qatar-gifted aircraft, with Trump last month saying it needed further upgrades. Last month, journalists and the public were led to believe the president was forced to switch aircraft at RAF Mildenhall following a request from the US Secret Service not to use the new plane. He was seen to make an unexpected pitstop in Suffolk on Wednesday night after initially setting off from Ankara.

The "bridge" aircraft, a $400 million gift from Qatar, is a modified Boeing 747-8 that bridges the gap until fully customized long-term replacement Air Foce One planes are completed. Picture: Getty