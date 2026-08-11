Donald Trump was 'smuggled off Air Force One in a catering truck' in ruse to foil potential Iranian threats
The operation was hidden from journalists as well as some White House staff members, who thought they were on the same plane as the US leader.
Donald Trump “secretly” flew on a different military plane as the White House claimed he was aboard Air Force One amid fears of an Iranian assassination plot, reports claim.
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The US president boarded the alternate military aircraft in Turkey during the clandestine mission, according to the Washington Post.
The operation was hidden from journalists as well as some White House staff members who thought they were on the same plane as the US leader, the outlet reports.
As cameras in Ankara pointed at the old Air Force One model, Trump was allegedly shuttled minutes later to the smaller Air Force C-32A plane in secret via an airport catering truck normally used to load meals and other supplies preflight.
It came as members of the media and some White House staff remained on a “decoy” aircraft.
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Trump’s administration had said he departed Turkey on July 8 using the “former Air Force One”, and not the newer Boeing 747-8 that he reportedly traveled on.
He had been in Ankara for a Nato summit with world leaders, which came after fresh US strikes on Iran as peace talks to end the months’ long war broke down.
The maneuver meant that Trump’s actual location was hidden from the public, while many senior officials remained in the dark for hours.
Questions have been raised over the security of the Qatar-gifted aircraft, with Trump last month saying it needed further upgrades.
Last month, journalists and the public were led to believe the president was forced to switch aircraft at RAF Mildenhall following a request from the US Secret Service not to use the new plane.
He was seen to make an unexpected pitstop in Suffolk on Wednesday night after initially setting off from Ankara.
During the brief stop in Britain, Trump seemingly disembarked the older aircraft in order to board the newly renovated Qatari-donated jet.
The US Secret Service reportedly flagged security concerns following the breakdown of the ceasefire agreement with Iran, a nation that borders Turkey.
The C-32A carrying Trump flew to Britain and arrived at around 10:20 p.m. while the older Air Force One and media, arriving minutes later, the Post reported.
It was not clear, the paper said, how Trump was moved from the C-32A back to the older Air Force One.
Trump's traveling press pool reported he climbed down the stairs of the older Air Force One at 10:56 p.m. UK local time.
He gave press a peace sign but didn't walk over to talk to them.
He then spent some time greeting service members before walking to the new, Qatar-donated plane.
When asked for comment on the revelation of a secret flight on a third plane, the White House provided a statement from Communications Director Steve Cheung saying the Qatari-donated jet has been fitted with high-level security protocols that ensure the safety of the president and his staff.
"As the President has said recently, there are many enemies of America who have their sights on him, and we use every tool at our disposal to address those threats," Cheung said.
The Pentagon did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
The new plane, with red, white, dark blue and gold livery chosen by Trump, is a Boeing 747 gifted to the United States by Qatar last year and refitted by defense contractor L3Harris Technologies.
It was intended to serve as a temporary placement while Boeing (BA.N) struggled to deliver long-delayednext-generation Air Force One planes.