Donald Trump has doubled down after using an offensive slur, describing Minnesota Governor Tim Walz as “seriously retarded”.

“It’s got a name but it doesn’t function like a country.”

“Anyone who would do what he did, anyone who would allow those people into a state and pay billions of dollars out to Somalia. We give billions of dollars to Somalia – it’s not even a country because it doesn’t function like a country.

Yesterday the US President doubled down on his remark, telling a reporter on board Air Force One: “Yeah, I think there’s something wrong with him, absolutely, for sure.”

Mr Trump had written on his Truth Social platform where he used the slur, saying Mr Walz ‘does nothing’ about ‘Somalian gangs’.

In a long post on social media, Trump said Governor Walz was “seriously retarded”, slammed Congresswoman Ilhan Omar and Joe Biden’s migration policies.

Mr Walz said Trump was ‘normalising’ hateful behaviour.

He said: “I think we all know using that term is just so damaging. It’s hurtful.

“We have fought three decades to get this out of our schools, and kids know better than to use it.

“But this is what Donald Trump has done, he’s normalised this type of hateful behaviour… at first I think he’s just not a good human being but secondly to distract from his incompetency.”

Trump wrote: “Somalian gangs are roving the streets looking for ‘prey’ as our wonderful people stay locked in their apartments and houses hoping against hope that they will be left alone.”

“The seriously retarded Governor of Minnesota, Tim Walz, does nothing, either through fear, incompetence, or both.”

Last month Donald Trump snapped at a female reporter and told her to be “quiet, piggy” as he answered questions about Jeffrey Epstein on Air Force One.

The US president's angry response was caught on camera as he travelled back to Washington

His outburst was targeted at a Bloomberg journalist Catherine Lucey, who had asked him why he did not want to release the remaining Epstein files.

Her line of questioning infuriated the American leader, who singled her out from the press pack by pointing at her face and barking: "Quiet, quiet piggy."

He also asked a reporter if she was 'stupid’ during a heated exchange at a press conference about the Afghan suspect accused of shooting two National Guard members.