Spain beat Argentina 1-0 in the FIFA World Cup final.

US President Donald Trump and president of FIFA Gianni Infantino carrying the FIFA World Cup trophy to Rodri of Spain. Picture: Getty

By Ella Bennett

United States President Donald Trump handed the World Cup to Spain after their win over Argentina and awkwardly stayed on stage for the celebrations.

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The US President, joined as ever by FIFA president Gianni Infantino, handed the trophy to Spain skipper Rodri after a deserved 1-0 extra-time win. The Manchester City midfielder appeared to gently guide Trump to the side of the stage, as did Infantino, but he was still in shot when the World Cup trophy was raised. Trump and Infantino were met with boos from the crowd when they entered the field for the World Cup trophy ceremony. The President handed out gold medals to Spain, as well as silver medals to Argentina. Read more: Spain crowned World champions following 1-0 win over Argentina after extra time Read more: Spanish football fans celebrate on London’s streets after World Cup triumph

Spain celebrate winning the FIFA World Cup. Picture: Alamy

The gaffe comes a year on from Trump's awkward part in Chelsea’s Club World Cup trophy presentation. Trump remained on the winners’ podium after handing the trophy to Chelsea’s Reece James after beating Paris St Germain, with match-winner Cole Palmer admitting he was “confused” by the situation. Security was increased around MetLife Stadium as the 80-year-old attended Sunday’s global showpiece, just as he did for the club equivalent at the same venue last year.

Trump joined Chelsea players as they celebrated winning the FIFA Club World Cup in 2025. Picture: Alamy

The day after threatening to levy additional tariffs on Canadian goods to punish Canada over wildfire smoke, Trump said he spoke to Prime Minister Mark Carney as they both attended the final. "I have a good relationship with Mark Carney, but we've got to stop the fires up there," Trump told reporters after he returned from the World Cup game in New Jersey. "Maybe they should pay us some damages or something, or we should do some tariffs."

Spain celebrate World Cup win with Trump and Infantino alongside . Picture: Getty