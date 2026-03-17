The US President was given “very sobering briefings” on this assessment before giving the go ahead.

A general view of Tehran with smoke visible in the distance after explosions were reported in the city, on March 02, 2026. Picture: Getty

By Jacob Paul

Donald Trump was given “very sober briefings” warning the Iranian regime would strengthen its hold on the country if the US attacked, sources say.

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The US president was warned the government in Tehran would be weakened but would become more hardline in the face of a new supreme leader and a strengthened Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) acting as partners following strikes on the country. He was given “very sobering briefings” on this assessment before giving the go ahead, intelligence sources told The New York Post. “It wasn’t just predictable… It was predicted. He was told in advance,” one source said. Mojtaba Khamenei replaced his father as supreme leader after he was killed in US strikes early on in the conflict. US-Israeli strikes have also killed dozens of senior IRGC commanders and top officials. However, M Trump’s Operation Epic Fury has not led to regime change. Read more: UK was once the 'Rolls-Royce of allies', insists Trump in fresh attack after EU unites over Iran war response Read more: Iran 'negotiating' with FIFA in bid to move all World Cup games to Mexico

President Trump was 'given very sober briefings' about striking Iran, officials say. Picture: Getty

One European official predicted that a “rump IRGC regime” will rule Tehran after the war, which will keep hold of some nuclear and missile capability and the support of its regional proxies. However, the regime will be “degraded enough that we’re in a better place than we were,” the official told the newspaper. Trump administration officials also reportedly told allies the conflict would be over quickly. “We don’t have a plan for a long war. We need to finish it as soon as possible,” an official told the Post. The conflict has now entered its third week and shows signs of slowing, with Iranian bombs raining down on countries across the Gulf from the UAE to Qatar while the Strait of Hormuz remains blocked. Meanwhile, US-Israeli attacks have not slowed, with Israeli strikes hitting Lebanon and Tehran on Tuesday morning.

Israel launched a wave of strikes on Tehran and Beirut on March 17. Picture: Getty