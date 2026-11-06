Donald Trump is replacing his top White House aide Susie Wiles after the Republicans took a hammering in the US midterms.

Read more: Donald Trump Jr joins JD Vance in scathing criticism of war against Iran after midterms disaster

"I am pleased to announce that Mr. Stephen Miller, the current Deputy Chief of Staff of the Trump Administration, and one of my most trusted advisors, will become the Chief of Staff starting Monday, November 9, 2026,” Trump wrote on Truth Social.

He said the shift would be effective from Monday.

In a post on Truth Social, Trump said Miller is "one of my most trusted advisors", as he praised Wiles for doing "an outstanding job".

Trump said on Friday that his deputy chief of staff Stephen Miller will become his new chief of staff, with Ms Wiles moving over to his political operation.

He added: “Susie Wiles, who has done an outstanding job, will be moving over to the Trump Political Operation. I want to thank her for her service as Chief of Staff — She has done a great job!"

It comes after Mr Trump’s party was stripped of control of the Senate and the House of Representatives following a string of historic losses in once Republican strongholds.

Mr Trump responded to the losses by saying it would have been a "landslide" if he had been on the ticket before taking aim at his party's candidates and blaming the war in Iran.

He told reporters in the US: "I think a part of it was Iran.

"Iran was a piece of it."

Iranian parliament Speaker Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf shared a warning on social media on Wednesday morning following the "blue tsunami".

Tehran and the US are still far from a deal to end their war, a senior Iranian official said yesterday.

Renewing warnings of military action, the president said: "I'm not looking to kill lots of people. If we have to, we'll have to."

By controlling Congress, the Democrats now have the ability to push back against the agenda of the President, Donald Trump, and can stop some of his policies from passing - or at least slow them down.

While the President does still have executive orders, which can bypass Congress, these results have weakened his position.

While Mr Trump was not up for election himself, the result has been seen to reflect a general strength of feeling about his rule - with the President currently posting low personal approval ratings.