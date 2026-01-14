Donald Trump last year became the first president to swear intentionally during an on-air address

By William Mata

As recently as 2016, Donald Trump was calling on a former Mexican president to apologise after saying his country would not pay for the “f****** wall” he was then proposing.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Not quite nine years later, the president was filmed this week, mouthing “f*** you” and raising his middle finger to a Ford factory worker, with the White House calling his slur “appropriate”. Once upon a time, Richard Nixon’s private use of “hell” and “damn” was seen as inappropriate enough to be redacted from the Watergate transcripts. By 2012, Barack Obama privately called his election opponent Mitt Romney a “bulls******,” but this was as sweary as the 44th president ever got in a, then, new highwatermark. But, over two terms, Mr Trump has raised the bar for profanity to the point where a four-letter slur is uttered to a member of the public without apology or surprise. Here is a short history of Trump’s swearing. Every time Trump has sworn in public

“Oh f***” - March 2020 Donald Trump’s profanity was broadcast to American television when he said “oh f***” at realising he had a mark on his suit before giving a covid-19 speech. The broadcaster, C-Span, took the blame, stating: “We immediately erased this video from our files, but this was clearly a mistake on our part, which we regret.” Calling Kamala Harris “really f***** bad” - July 2024

Relaxing on a golf course after a debate with 2024 election opponent Joe Biden, Mr Trump calmly told a member of the public the current president was a “broken-down pile of crap”. He had even stronger words for Kamala Harris, who he, correctly, predicted was about to take over as the Democratic candidate. “She’s so bad. She’s so pathetic, she’s so f****** bad.” “They don’t know what the f*** they are doing” - June 2025

Iran and Israel had been fighting "so long and so hard that they don't know what the f*** they're doing," the president told reporters outside the White House, before flying to engage with leaders in the Middle East. This was thought to be the first time that a president had sworn in a public setting. Telling rally that America only takes immigrants from “s***hole countries” - December 2025

Having denied, in 2018, that he had privately referred to “s***** countries,” Mr Trump was unafraid to say the phrase in public at a rally in Pennsylvania. “We always take people from Somalia, places that are a disaster, disgusting, dirty, and ridden with crime,” he said. Telling Ford factory worker, “f***you”- January 2026

UPDATE:



🇺🇸:The worker who heckled President Trump during his visit to a Ford plant in Michigan has been named as TJ Sabula, an employee of the United Auto Workers.



Source:The Washington Post.



Sabula said he yelled pedophile protector in protest of the administration’s… pic.twitter.com/WvFKatnaQu — 𝐀𝐋𝐏𝐇𝐀 ® (@Alpha7021) January 14, 2026