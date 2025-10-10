Donald Trump threatens to impose 100% tariff on 'extraordinarily aggressive' China
The US President took to social media on Friday evening to announce the tariff in response to China's plans to impose "large scale export controls" from November 1.
Donald Trump has announced the United States will put a 100 per cent tariff on China as he accuses the nation of taking an "extraordinarily aggressive position on trade".
On Thursday, China's Ministry of Commerce shared details of the tighter restrictions it will be placing on exports of processing technology and rare earths, which are components in cars and smartphones.
Mr Trump wrote on Truth Social: "It has just been learned that China has taken an extraordinarily aggressive position on Trade in sending an extremely hostile letter to the World, stating that they were going to, effective November 1st, 2025, impose large scale Export Controls on virtually every product they make, and some not even made by them.
"This affects ALL Countries, without exception, and was obviously a plan devised by them years ago. It is absolutely unheard of in International Trade, and a moral disgrace in dealing with other Nations."
Mr Trump has also warned that the United States will impose export controls on "any and all critical software".
Earlier on Friday, he announced that he would no longer be meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping on an upcoming visit to South Korea, as he believes there is "no reason to".
He said that the United States has been contacted by other nations that have expressed they are "extremely angry at this great trade hostility that came out of nowhere."
The trade war between China and the United States escalated earlier this year when the Trump administration took office.
The United States imposed tariffs of up to 145 per cent on Chinese goods, which then led to China retaliating with tariffs of 125 per cent on American goods.
Both nations eventually reduced these tariffs.
"It is impossible to believe that China would have taken such an action, but they have, and the rest is History," he said.