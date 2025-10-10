Donald Trump has announced the United States will put a 100 per cent tariff on China as he accuses the nation of taking an "extraordinarily aggressive position on trade".

The US President took to social media on Friday evening to announce the tariff in response to China's plans to impose "large scale export controls" from November 1.

On Thursday, China's Ministry of Commerce shared details of the tighter restrictions it will be placing on exports of processing technology and rare earths, which are components in cars and smartphones.

Mr Trump wrote on Truth Social: "It has just been learned that China has taken an extraordinarily aggressive position on Trade in sending an extremely hostile letter to the World, stating that they were going to, effective November 1st, 2025, impose large scale Export Controls on virtually every product they make, and some not even made by them.

"This affects ALL Countries, without exception, and was obviously a plan devised by them years ago. It is absolutely unheard of in International Trade, and a moral disgrace in dealing with other Nations."

