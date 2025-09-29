Donald Trump has threatened to impose 100% tariff on all films made outside the US.

The US president said in a post on his Truth Social network the tariff will be imposed “on any and all movies” as the US film-making business has been “stolen” by other countries.

He branded this a “long-time, never-ending problem” which has hit the state of California the hardest.

Mr Trump did not specify when or how the tariff could be imposed.

It would mark the first time he has slapped a tariff on a service rather than a raw good if he follows through.

The full post on Truth Social read: “Our movie making business has been stolen from the United States of America, by other Countries, just like stealing “candy from a baby.” California, with its weak and incompetent Governor, has been particularly hard hit!

“Therefore, in order to solve this long time, never ending problem, I will be imposing a 100% Tariff on any and all movies that are made outside of the United States. Thank you for your attention to this matter. MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN! President DJT”

Read more: Donald Trump announces host of new tariffs including drugs, trucks and kitchen cabinets

Read more: Starmer ‘determined’ to reach a deal over US tariffs on Scotch whisky