Donald Trump is preparing to raise tariffs on some of the US's main trading partners, including China and the European Union, reports suggest.

The duties would also partly replace tariffs struck down by the US Supreme Court in February, reports suggest.

But reports suggest they would be imposed on top of the already existing levies of between 10% and 12.5% introduced against the countries earlier this year.

The specific level of the duties, or when they will come into effect, has not been revealed.

The US President is planning to hit up to 16 major economies with new import taxes after his administration's so-called "Section 301" investigation.

Under the White House’s so-called "Section 301" probe, the US has been investigating its trading partners over what it called evidence of excess industrial capacity.

The countries included in the probe are China, India, Japan, South Korea, Mexico, Vietnam, Taiwan, Thailand, Malaysia, Indonesia, Switzerland, Norway, Singapore, Bangladesh and Cambodia, along with the European Union.

The Office of the US Trade Representative is expected to reveal the findings of the investigation in the coming days.

It was initiated under Section 301 of the Trade Act of 1974, which lets presidents impose tariffs on countries that discriminate against US companies or commerce.

The probe is also partly directed at Chinese investment into countries in Southeast Asia, including Vietnam, Indonesia and Cambodia, to manufacture goods for the US market and avoid prior US tariffs.

Under a US-China trade truce due to expire on January 10, the Trump administration has capped second-term tariffs on Chinese goods at 20%, in addition to duties of about 25% imposed during Trump's first term.

The US has already imposed a 12.5% anti-forced labor duty on all Chinese imports, leaving only 7.5% to reach the 20% cap.

The US and China also are working to cut tariffs on $30 billion of non-strategic imports from each side.

Since taking office in 2025, Trump has introduced wide-ranging tariffs on goods imported into the US, including from the UK.

His “reciprocal tariffs”, imposed on most of the rest of the world last April under an emergency powers law, were overturned by the US Supreme Court in February in a major blow to the president’s economic agenda.

But he doubled down on imposing levies following the decision, claiming the court “has been swayed by foreign interests” and other countries were “dancing in the streets, but they won’t be dancing for long, that I can assure you”.