President Donald Trump has announced a raft of import taxes, including 100% on pharmaceutical drugs, to start on October 1.

Other measures will include 50% on kitchen cabinets and bathroom vanities, 30% on upholstered furniture and 25% on heavy trucks.

The posts on his social media site showed that Mr Trump's devotion to tariffs did not end with the trade frameworks and import taxes that were launched in August, a reflection of the president's confidence that taxes will help to reduce the government's budget deficit while increasing domestic manufacturing.

The additional tariffs risk intensifying inflation that is already elevated, as well as slowing economic growth, as employers getting used to Mr Trump's previous import taxes grapple with new levels of uncertainty.

Mr Trump said on Truth Social that the pharmaceutical tariffs would not apply to companies that are building manufacturing plants in the United States, which he defined as either "breaking ground" or being "under construction".

It was unclear how the tariffs would apply to companies that already have factories in the US.

In 2024, America imported nearly 233 billion dollars (£174.8 billion) in pharmaceutical and medicinal products, according to the Census Bureau.

The prospect of prices doubling for some medicines could send shockwaves to voters as health care expenses, as well as the costs of Medicare and Medicaid, potentially increase.

Mr Trump said that foreign manufacturers of furniture and cabinets were flooding the United States with their products and that tariffs must be applied "for National Security and other reasons".

The new tariffs on cabinets could further increase the costs for homebuilders at a time when many people seeking to buy a house feel priced out by the mix of housing shortages and high mortgage rates.