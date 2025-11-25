The President joked that Biden's pardoning of turkeys Peach and Blossom were unlawful due to autopen

Donald Trump has continued an American tradition as he pardoned two Thanksgiving turkeys. Picture: Alamy

By Chay Quinn

Donald Trump has continued an American tradition as he pardoned two Thanksgiving turkeys which will be spared from the dinner table and live out its days on a farm.

Gobble and Waddle will no longer be eaten as the White House continued the jovial tradition dating back as far as Richard Nixon in 1969. After introducing Gobble and Waddle to the White House press corps, the latest fowl went missing for the former ceremony in the Rose Garden. Standing alongside First Lady Melania Trump, the President pardoned Gobble and erstwhile Waddle ahead of the American holiday this Thursday.

U.S. President Donald Trump (C) pardons National Thanksgiving Turkey. Picture: Getty

President Donald Trump, center, and first lady Melania Trump, right, stand next to the national Thanksgiving turkey. Picture: Alamy

In a cheeky swipe at his predecessor, President Trump also re-pardoned the 2024 turkeys after he insisted that the pardons issued to Peach and Blossom were invalid due to Joe Biden's use of an autopen. Mr Trump told White House staffers, Cabinet members and their families: "I wanted to make an important announcement. "Because you remember last year, after a thorough and very rigorous investigation by [Attorney General] Pam Bondi and all of the people at Department of Justice, the FBI, the CIA, and the White House Counsel's Office…I have determined that last year's turkey pardons are totally invalid." He jokingly declared the pardons "null and void".

In a cheeky swipe at his predecessor, President Trump also re-pardoned the 2024 turkeys after he insisted that the pardons issued to Peach and Blossom were invalid due to Joe Biden's use of an autopen. Picture: Getty