Donald Trump will secure a third term as US president despite the US constitution preventing him from standing in another election, Steve Bannon has said.

“Well he’s going to get a third term. Trump will be president in 2028 and people just ought to get accommodated with that,” he told The Economist.

In a recent interview, he threw his weight behind the US president once again.

Mr Bannon is widely credited as the mastermind who helped Mr Trump secure a spot in the White House in 2016 and became renowned of his strategy of “flooding the zone with s***”.

The President’s former political strategist hailed his former boss as a “vehicle of divine providence”, adding that he is needed to “finish” what the MAGA movement has started.

When asked about the 22nd Amendment to the United State Constitution, which prevents anyone who has been elected president twice from standing for a third term, Mr Bannon said there are “many different alternatives”.

“We had longer odds in ‘16 and longer odds in ‘24 that we’ve got in ‘28 and President Trump will be the president of the United States, and the country needs him to be the president of the United States,” he added.

Mr Bannon continued that “ we have to finish what we started” through Mr Trump, describing him as a “vehicle of divine providence”.

He admitted that Mr Trump is “very imperfect” and not “churchy” but stressed that he is an “instrumental of divine will”.

It comes after Mr Bannon made the claim back in May.

Speaking to David Patrikarakos on his Apocalypse Now? podcast, Bannon said there were ways for it to be done.

He also suggested that Trump was seeking to avoid "kinetic war" with China by showing Beijing "respect" and seeking "some sort of accommodation".

It comes after Mr Trump said he "isn't joking" about wanting to remain president for four more years.

The Trump Organisation has already been selling red caps that read 'Trump 2028'.

In an interview in March, Mr Trump said: "There are methods which you could do it."

Mr Bannon has also previously repeated the false claim that Joe Biden "stole" the 2020 election.

"The whole reason he came back and ran again was his burning conviction that he had won in 2020, it had been stolen…" he said.

"His inner group and our audience - almost to a person, I think it's almost 100 per cent - believe strongly to the core of their being that the 2020 election was stolen."