FIFA has faced criticism over the prices set for the tournament and the adoption of dynamic pricing.

US President Donald Trump holds the World Cup trophy in the Oval Office of the White House. Picture: Getty

By Ella Bennett

United States President Donald Trump has said he would not pay the ticket prices for his nation’s opening World Cup game next month.

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The US open their Group D campaign against Paraguay in Los Angeles on June 12, with tickets reported to be priced at 1,000 US dollars (£737). Trump’s comments come after FIFA president Gianni Infantino defended high ticket prices for this summer’s tournament during an appearance at the Milken Institute Global Conference. At the event in Beverly Hills, Infantino addressed criticism that was directed at FIFA over the prices set and the use of dynamic pricing. In an interview with the New York Post, Trump said: “I did not know that number. “I would certainly like to be there, but I wouldn’t pay it either, to be honest with you.” Read more: Iran can play at World Cup, insists Donald Trump Read more: World Cup final tickets listed for £1.7m each on resale site

FIFA President Gianni Infantino and U.S. President Donald Trump during the FIFA World Cup 2026 official draw. Picture: Getty

Speaking about prices, he added: “I haven’t seen that, but I would have to take a look at it. “If people from Queens and Brooklyn and all of the people that love Donald Trump can’t go, I would be disappointed. “But, you know, at the same time, it’s an amazing success. “I would like to be able to have the people that voted for me to be able to go.”