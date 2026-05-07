Donald Trump says he 'wouldn’t pay’ high ticket price for United States’ World Cup opener
FIFA has faced criticism over the prices set for the tournament and the adoption of dynamic pricing.
United States President Donald Trump has said he would not pay the ticket prices for his nation’s opening World Cup game next month.
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The US open their Group D campaign against Paraguay in Los Angeles on June 12, with tickets reported to be priced at 1,000 US dollars (£737).
Trump’s comments come after FIFA president Gianni Infantino defended high ticket prices for this summer’s tournament during an appearance at the Milken Institute Global Conference.
At the event in Beverly Hills, Infantino addressed criticism that was directed at FIFA over the prices set and the use of dynamic pricing.
In an interview with the New York Post, Trump said: “I did not know that number.
“I would certainly like to be there, but I wouldn’t pay it either, to be honest with you.”
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Speaking about prices, he added: “I haven’t seen that, but I would have to take a look at it.
“If people from Queens and Brooklyn and all of the people that love Donald Trump can’t go, I would be disappointed.
“But, you know, at the same time, it’s an amazing success.
“I would like to be able to have the people that voted for me to be able to go.”
Trump's comments come after Infantino again defended high ticket prices for this summer’s World Cup and insisted it is more expensive to attend a college game in the United States.
Football Supporters Europe (FSE) and Euroconsumers have already lodged complaints with the European Commission after it emerged fans who are part of national-team travel clubs and loyalty schemes were given an initial cheapest ticket for the final of more than £3,000.
More recently, FIFA’s World Cup resale website last week advertised four tickets to the final for $2.3million each and whilst FIFA does not control the asking price, it would take a 15 per cent purchase fee from each buyer and a 15 per cent resale fee from each seller.
Infantino has previously pointed out the revenue from the flagship tournament supports the development of football globally.
“If some people put on the resale market some tickets for the final at $2million dollars, number one it doesn’t mean that the tickets cost $2m dollars and number two it doesn’t mean that somebody will buy these tickets,” Infantino explained.
“And if somebody buys a ticket for the final for $2m dollars, I will personally bring a hot dog and a Coke to make sure that he has a great experience!
“We are in the market in which entertainment is the most developed in the world, so we have to apply market rates.
“In the US, it is permitted to resell tickets as well, so if you were to sell tickets at the price which is too low, these tickets will be resold at a much higher price and as a matter of fact, we have 25 per cent of the group-stage tickets which can be bought for less than $300 dollars.
“You cannot go to watch in the US a college game, not even speaking about a top professional game of a certain level, for less than $300 dollars. And this is the World Cup!”